KHS Indoor Track - girls 4X200 relay team

Members of the Kennett High 4X200 relay team (from left) Gabriella Cubero, Aida Wheat, Vanessa Van Dyne and Annabelle Light finished fifth at the NHIAA Division II Indoor State Championships in the Leverone Field House at Dartmouth College on Sunday. (KATHLEEN MURDOUGH PHOTO)

HANOVER — Kennett High junior Aida Wheat is a state champion. Wheat broke the school record and won the 55-meter dash at the NHIAA Division II Indoor State Championships in the Leverone Field House at Dartmouth College on Sunday.

Kennett High indoor track team also turned in a couple of stellar performances in the relay races it competed in.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.