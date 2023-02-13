HANOVER — Kennett High junior Aida Wheat is a state champion. Wheat broke the school record and won the 55-meter dash at the NHIAA Division II Indoor State Championships in the Leverone Field House at Dartmouth College on Sunday.
Kennett High indoor track team also turned in a couple of stellar performances in the relay races it competed in.
“It was awesome,” Coach Bernie Livingston said. “We had such a terrific night. We haven’t had a state championship meet since 2020. In 2021 and 2022, we had nothing due to COVID-19. It was just fantastic to be able to compete again.”
He added: “Everyone did well. Of our 12 athletes who ran in the relays, 10 set PRs on their individual legs.”
Wheat, who was undefeated this season at 55 meters, came into the meet within 400 hundredths of a second of Gigi Miller’s school record. She broke the record in qualifying when she ran 7.38 seconds to top 15 other sprinters.
In the finals, Wheat burst out of the blocks and ran 7.36 seconds, to break her short-lived school record. Milford junior Keely Giordano was second in the eight-runner field in 7.44, while Coe-Brown senior Anushka Chavda completed the podium in third in 7.51.
“Aida had a day to remember,” said Livingston. “She’s the only undefeated Division II sprinter and is tied with the girl (Iyana Braswell of Nashua South) in Division I for the fastest time this winter.”
He added: “It’s hard to come back and run faster when there’s only one event between the trials and the finals, but Aida is something special. She was fresh mentally and physically. …It’s the first time we’ve ever had a sprinter be a state champion indoors. Thomas Chant came within 100 hundredths of a second one year.”
Livingston spoke about Wheat’s strengths as a sprinter.
“She’s fast out of the blocks and accelerates so quickly,” he said. “What she does that very few can do is she usually runs faster in the finals than the trails. She’s got the three’T’s’ — training, technique and tactics — which make her one of a kind. You don’t get many athletes like Aida.”
Wheat’s sensational day concluded when she anchored the 4X200-meter relay team with Annabelle Light, Vanessa Van Dyne and Gabriella Cubero, which finished fifth overall out of 16 schools in 1:59.21.
Kingswood (Kylie Rapoza, Marcella DeNitto, Carley Johnson and Lauren MacPhee) won the relay by almost 4 seconds in 1:51.36.
“Our girls ran great,” Livingston said. “They were seeded ninth going into the championships and to get fifth and win a medal (top six finishers receive medals), was fantastic. They ran 5 seconds faster than I had predicted they would.”
The Kennett boys (Logan Troon, Ross Stephens, Mikey Lyons and Devon Glackin) finished 11th out of 14 schools in the 4X200 in 1:46.27.
“The boys cut almost 3 seconds off the time that I predicted,” Livingston said. “Ross, Mikey and Devon all set PRs for their legs.”
Bishop Brady (Joshua Gentchos, Nate Steigmeyer, Alan Yap and Jack Beauchesne) won the relay in 1:36.29.
In the 4X400-meter relay, the KHS girls (Cathrine Schackford, Stephanie Kendzierski, Hannah Smith and McKayla Dockham) were unfortunately disqualified along with Belmont in the 15-team field.
“We would have still finished 15th, but nobody interfered with anyone,” said Livingston. “They cut 9 seconds off their previous best time. They all ran incredibly well.”
Oyster River (Haley Kavanagh, Mackenzie Cook, Talia Banafato and Erin Carty) won the relay in 4:22.35.
Livingston also praised senior Jacelyn Cox and freshman Lance Sholik who went to the meet as alternates, ready to step in to run if needed.
The week before, Kennett closed the book on the regular season on Feb. 5 when the Eagles competed in the final individual qualifiers at the University of New Hampshire.
“This was our sixth meet in six weeks,” Livingston said. “I think every one is getting a little tired at this point. While I wanted everyone to run well, we treated it more like a hard training day.”
He added: “You can’t overcharge (your athletes) emotional batteries too much. We really fired them up the week before at the relay meet. Still, we ran well and had a couple of PRs on individual legs and in the shot put.”
Light, a senior captain, set a new PR by more than a foot in the shot put with a throw of 26’7.25” to finish 10th on the day (won by Kylie Allen of Milford with a toss of 33’6”). She was seeded 13th for the state championships, missing out on competing by one spot.
“Annabelle had a terrific day,” Livingston said. “She had a great throw.”
He added: “It’s tough running indoors and almost impossible to train for the shot. I spoke with one coach whose athletes use a soft shell shot and they’re allowed to throw it in their cafeteria because the ceiling is so high. We gave Annabelle an old outdoor shot put and she’s been able to throw it on her own outside when she’s had a chance. …She’s been a really good captain and has had a great season.”
At UNH, which has a smaller oval than Dartmouth College and Plymouth State University with a four-lane track as opposed to six lanes, teams run the 4X160-meter relay. KHS (Light, Van Dyne, Cubero and Wheat) ran its second-fastest relay of the season, finishing seventh in 1:36.43 (won by Kingswood in 1:28.85).
“UNH is a tough place for everyone to run because it’s so short,” said Livingston. “The way the track curves only two teams can run at the same time. We’re looking forward to the six lanes at Dartmouth.”
In the 4X160-meter relay of the boys, won by Oyster River in 1:18.88, Kennett (Troon, Stephens, Lyons and Glackin) finished 10th in 1:26.37 (the team’s second-fastest time this winter).
Stephens, a freshman, also qualified to run in the 300 meters. He was 20th in 40.63 (won by Souhegan’s Carson Behn in 38.50).
Dockham, a senior, ran her second-fastest time in the 600 meters, placing 11th in 2:01.25 (won by Bow’s Lexi Insana in 1:53.36).
Dockham turned around and set a new individual PR on the anchor leg of the 4X400 relay team with Shackford, Kendzierski and Smith to set a new team PR by over 3 seconds in placing eighth in 5:20.18 (won by Oyster River in 4:32.85).
Athletes and teams that finish in the top six at Dartmouth qualify for the New England Indoor Track and Field Championships at Worcester State University in Worcester, Mass. on March 18 at a time still yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.