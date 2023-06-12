BANGOR, Maine — The season drew to a close in style for three local athletes at the New England Track and Field Championships last Saturday in Bangor, Maine. Fryeburg Academy senior Jacob Adams, Kennett High junior Aida Wheat and sophomore Piper Lopashanski turned in stellar performances. Wheat broke her school record in the 200 meters while Lopashanski ran the fastest 400 meters of her career.

“It was a great day,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “The girls exceed themselves, they were excellent.”

