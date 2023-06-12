Kennett High sophomore Piper Lopashanski accelerates past a fellow competitor during the first 100 meters in the 400-meter run at the at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Oyster River High School in Durham on June 3. She set a new personal best at the New England Track and Field Championships on Saturday. (LISA EASTWOOD PHOTO)
Kennett High junior Aida Wheat broke the school record in the 200 meters for the third week in a row when she finished fifth at the prestigious New England Track and Field Championships on Saturday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
BANGOR, Maine — The season drew to a close in style for three local athletes at the New England Track and Field Championships last Saturday in Bangor, Maine. Fryeburg Academy senior Jacob Adams, Kennett High junior Aida Wheat and sophomore Piper Lopashanski turned in stellar performances. Wheat broke her school record in the 200 meters while Lopashanski ran the fastest 400 meters of her career.
“It was a great day,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “The girls exceed themselves, they were excellent.”
