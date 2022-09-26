DOVER — Turnovers and penalties led to the undoing of the Kennett High football team on the road under the lights against St. Thomas on Friday. The Saints took advantage of five turnovers by the Eagles, turning two of them into short scoring drives in a 13-7 win on homecoming weekend for the hosts.
“We definitely handed that game up on a plate,” Scott Stearns, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We hadn’t fumbled all year and we have five on Friday.”
He added: “It just wasn’t our night. We need to develop better practice habits and develop more of a sense of urgency in winning football games. Five fumbles and six penalties, that’s what killed us. Hopefully, this serves as a wake-up call. Now every game is pretty much a must-win if we want to give ourselves a shot at making the playoffs.”
The loss dropped Kennett to 2-2 on the season and into fifth place in the Eastern Conference of Division II, while the win lifted St. Thomas to 3-1 and into a three-way tie for second.
Gilford-Belmont sits in first at 4-0, followed by Bow, St. Thomas and Plymouth, all 3-1. KHS is 2-2 followed by Merrimack Valley, 1-2; Sanborn, Pembroke and Laconia, each 1-3.
The night started so promising for the Eagles, who scored on their first possession and made a seven-play, 64-yard drive look easy.
Quarterback Brody Nagle connected on a 28-yard pass to Daven Bailey on the first play. Sean Carrier followed with a seven-yard run; Tyler Walcott raced 22 yards on a counter play; Evan Koroski picked up two yards on a carry; Carrier rushed for two yards, and after an incomplete pass, on fourth-and-four, Koroski found the end zone with an off-tackle run to his right.
Bailey added the extra point and the Eagles were in front 7-0 with 8:30 left in the first quarter.
“We got off to the start we talked about,” said Stearns. “Unfortunately, things went downhill the rest of the night.”
He added: “I need to do a better job of getting them ready to play. This week, we’re going to change up the practices a bit to get the guys reenergized.”
Kennett was able to carry a 7-0 lead into the halftime break, and it looked like that might all the points it needed to leave town with a win.
The Saints, however, took advantage of a Kennett fumble inside the 10-yard line. Three plays later quarterback Michael Skowron scored from a yard out on a quarterback sneak on fourth down with 2:16 left in the third quarter.
St. Thomas cashed in on another KHS turnover with 6:33 to play. Kennett had a bad snap on a punt which allowed the Saints to get the football on the Eagles’ 14-yard line. Five plays later, Skowron scored on a three-yard keeper. The extra point attempt was no good.
Kennett had one last chance on its final possession. Starting from its own 22 with 1:37 to play, Nagle hit Walcott on a four-yard pass; Carrier broke off a 14-yard run; Bailey caught a six-yard pass; Carrier had a three-yard run and then a run for no gain.
Facing fourth-and-one, on its 49, with 38 seconds to play, KHS picked up the first down on a two-yard run by Koroski.
Nagle spiked the ball to stop the clock. After an incomplete pass, the Eagles attempted a reverse play, which, unfortunately, led to a fumble and a St. Thomas recovery with just 20 ticks left on the clock.
“Look at our two losses (28-19 at home against Gilford-Belmont on Sept. 2 and St. Thomas), the same stuff killed us — mental errors,” Stearns said.
Statistically, on the night, Carrier had 15 rushing attempts for 96 yards; Koroski had nine carries for 28 yards; and Walcott had six for 15 yards.
Nagle was 5-10 through the air in the passing game for 45 yards.
Bailey had three catches for 37 yards.
Defensively, Koroski had nine tackles; Tavon Porter and Carrier each had eight; Sam Seavey, seven; Bailey and Noah Nowell, six apiece; Cooper Santuccio and Kyle Stearns, five each; and Matt Burke, three.
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Kingston on Friday (6:30 p.m.) to play Sanborn (1-3).
“We need to bounce back at Sanborn and then come home and take care of business against Bow (Oct. 7) and Plymouth (Oct. 14),” said Stearns. “Those will be huge games.”
