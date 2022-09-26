09-16-22 KHS FB wide burke
Sophomore Matt Burke weaves down the field at the Kennett High homecoming football game against Laconia on Sept. 16. The Eagles dominated the Sachems to win 56-34. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

DOVER — Turnovers and penalties led to the undoing of the Kennett High football team on the road under the lights against St. Thomas on Friday. The Saints took advantage of five turnovers by the Eagles, turning two of them into short scoring drives in a 13-7 win on homecoming weekend for the hosts.

“We definitely handed that game up on a plate,” Scott Stearns, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We hadn’t fumbled all year and we have five on Friday.”

