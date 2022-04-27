FRYEBURG — Ask Coach Kevin McDonald about the Fryeburg Academy track program and you’ll get a big smile. The coach is upbeat about both the boys’ and girls’ teams and has been impressed with the work ethic of these Raiders.
“Our team looks great,” he said. “High 30s are at practice every day. We have 42 on the roster but a few no-shows.”
Members of this year’s team are seniors Bruno De Mendonca Brandao, Sebastian Drosa, Luke Dupuis, Tim Eulenberger, Lenny Foe Essissima, Denali Jensen, JoJo Jensen, Yungyeong Jung, Brody McGrath, Padric McGrath and Roy Mugabe; juniors Jacob Adams, Alan Arthur, Geri Daiu, Andrew Irwin, Rafael Klinkowstrom Ajimura and Michael Trumbull; sophomores Arthur Baptista, Aidan Dean, Jonah Densmore, Zachary Emery, Samuel Johnson, Tristin Nylin, Artoghrul Rasid and Matteo Sbuell; and freshmen Benjamin Allocco, Bernat Parramon Tarres and Luke Staires.
For the girls, seniors Nyla Charest and Alanna Nataluk; juniors Kacey-Jane Clark, Hannah Nguyen, Pauline Peirce and Eliza Thorne; sophomores Ashleigh Barteau, Isabel Macht, Aleigha Monroe and Jaden Victor; and freshmen Enna Carbone and Haley Littlefield.
Last year, at the Class B State Championships at Morse High School in Bath, Maine, in June, the Fryeburg boys finished fifth overall, while the girls were eighth out of 41 teams.
Highlights on the day included senior Armel Maloji becoming the 200 meters state champion with a new PR and finishing second in the 100 meters, breaking the school record, while teammate Jacob Adams, just a sophomore, broke the previously longest-standing school record in the long jump, which had been set by Steve Graustein in 1980.
Maloji beat many schools by himself, winning the 200 meters, finishing second in the 100-meter dash, placing fifth in the triple jump and anchoring the 4X100-meter relay to a season-best time and a third-place finish overall.
In the 4X100-meter relay, Adams, Jojo Jensen and Ricky DeMaria passed the baton to Maloji for the final leg and the Raiders posted their best time of the season, finishing in 45.78, good for third overall out of 20 teams.
Fryeburg’s 4X800-meter relay team of Arkie Baptista, Sam Johnson, Hogan Bemis and Luke Dupuis set a new PR while finishing 19th in 10:05.66. Mt. Desert Island won the event in 8:31.71.
For the girls, sophomore Eliza Thorne competed in three events and did well in all three. She finished second in the 400 meters in 1:00.47. Thorne finished eighth out of a field of 24 runners in the 200 meters, finishing in 27.58.
Teammate Isabel Macht was eighth overall in the 400 in 1:02.64.
The 4X400-meter relay team of Macht, Thorne, Livia DeVires and Alana Natuluk set a new PR while finishing ninth overall out of 23 schools in 4:27.40. Cony High School won the race by almost 5 seconds in 4:13.22.
Nataluk, only a junior, finished ninth out of 24 girls in the 1,600 meters in 5:41.07.
Senior Sam Carus set a PR in finishing the 3,200 meters in 12:41.83, good for fourth overall out of a field of 17.
Fryeburg has six meets on its schedule, but none at home due to the renovation project. The Raiders are getting a turf field and lights while the track is scheduled for resurfacing, too.
“We have lost our track as of now but we still have the backstretch and high jump mats available,” said McDonald. “Bernie (Livingston, head coach of the track team at Kennett High) has offered to work with us for the rest of the season and I cannot thank him enough for this.”
There are 28 boys on the squad this spring.
“We have a fantastic boys team with 28 members and a lot of talent,” McDonald said. “Jacob Adams will shine in the sprints and long jump. Jacob finished third in the New England Championships indoors in the long jump and we look for improvement by this athlete.”
McDonald said, newcomers Bruno Brandow, Geri Daiu, Lenny Essisma, Roy Mugabe, Matteo Sbuell and Jaden Victor all “show potential in the jumps and sprints,” while Arkie Baptista, Luke DuPuis, Tim Eulenberger, Andrew Irwin and Luke Staires all “show great promise in the distance events.”
McDonald predicts Zake Emery, JoJo and Denali Jensen will “do very well in the hurdles.”
He added: “Ben Vlug is looking very good in the triple jump along with Geri Daiu. These two could progress very well as the season continues. In the throws, we have Padric McGrath, Brody McGrath and newcomer Lenny Essisma, all of who will contribute to the team scoring.”
For the girls, McDonald said, “those that will make some noise” include Enna Carbone in the sprints and relays, Nyla Charest also sprints and relays, Isabel Macht 400, 800 and 4x400-meter relay, Alanna Nataluk in the distance events and the 4x400-meter relay and Eliza Throne in the 400, 200 and 4x400-meter relay.
“Eliza finished second at states last year in the 400 with Isabel finishing in eighth, just off the podium,” he said. “These two with Alanna and Nyla or Enna will be a solid 4x4 team. We are so excited to see how this girls team improves over the season, with several underclass athletes showing great promise.”
FA is scheduled to compete in a meet at Cape Elizabeth High School in Cape Elizabeth, Maine on Friday, April 29 at 4 p.m.
The Class B State Meet is slated to be hosted by Mount Desert Island on June 4 at 10 a.m.
Joining McDonald this season are veteran assistant coaches Jenn L’Hommidieu and Trevor Hope and former FA track standout Tyler O'Keefe.
“This is a great group of athletes," McDonald said, smiling. "We are very happy. Let the good times role.”
