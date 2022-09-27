FREEPORT — The Fryeburg Academy cross-country team was scheduled to travel to Freeport, Maine, last Friday for a meet with Cape Elizabeth and Freeport High School but it was moved to Monday due to weather (it was rainy and windy).
Monday turned out to be a dual meet between the Raiders and the host Falcons. Cape Elizabeth was unable to attend.
Freeport took team honors in both meets for the boys and the girls. Coach JP Krol was missing a few members of the FA team and did not have five girls to post a team score, but those who ran competed well.
For the boys, Freeport won the met with a perfect score of 15, taking the top six spots in the 5K race. Fryeburg posted a score of 49. Sixteen boys toed the starting line.
Freeport’s Henry Hone, one of the top runners in the Pine Tree State, won the race in 18:01 and was joined on the podium by teammates Will Spaulding and Teo Styverlin-Horne, who were second and third, respectively, in 18:14 and 18:15.
Junior Arthur Baptista led the way for the boys from Fryeburg, finishing seventh overall in 19:57. He was followed by James Lougee, 10th, 21:00; Dodge Mixer, 11th, 23:25; Chris Kwon, 13th, 26:08; and Saliva Olsen, 16th, 30:38.
The Raiders were missing seniors Andrew Irvin and Isaac Twombly-Wiser.
For the girls, the Flyers again took the top six places to win with a score of 15 points. Fryeburg had only four of its seven girls on the team able to compete in the meet.
Freeport junior Caroline Carter led the sweep of the podium for the Flyers, winning the race by 14 seconds in 22:06. She was joined on the podium by sophomore Josie Spaulding, who was second in 22:10, and freshman Lilah Hall, who placed third in 22:58.
Junior Isabel Macht led the Raiders, finishing seventh in the 14-runner field in 24:26. She was followed by Enna Carbone, 11th, 28:46; Aleigha Monroe, 12th, 29:08; and captain Kacey-Jane Clark, 14th, 41:53.
Fryeburg was without junior Maggie Albert, sophomore Emily Moll and freshman Brackett-Anne Clark for the meet.
The Raiders are scheduled to race in Wells, Maine on Friday at 4 p.m. against Freeport, Traip Academy, York and the host Warriors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.