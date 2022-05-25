FRYEBURG — After dropping three straight one-run games, the Fryeburg Academy softball team has pounded its way out of a slump by scoring 23 runs in back-to-back wins.
The Raiders improved to 7-7 on the season after toppling Sacopee Valley in a Saturday matinee 10-2 in Hiram, Maine, and follow that up with a 13-6 win over Gray-New Gloucester at home on Monday.
When asked the reason for the team's recent success, Raider Assistant Coach Rick Buzzell said, “We are just really starting to hit the ball.”
Buzzell told reporters Monday that some hitting practice in the batting cage has built confidence that has carried over to the game field.
In Hiram, the offense was boosted by two home runs. Katy McIntyre took one deep and Camden Jones also cleared the outfield barrier, while Abby Ontencgo pitched another steady-heady game for the Raiders.
Monday’s win over the Patriots gave Fryeburg a season-sweep of the two-game series, having won the first encounter 10-3 in Gray, Maine on April 25. In that game, the hosts left the bases loaded twice.
The Raiders scored early and often in this one. Jilyan Bryne led off the bottom of the first inning by getting on base and scoring the game’s first run. Byrne also was steady in left field catching everything that came her way.
Emma Rydman had a good day at the plate hitting the ball hard both through the left and right side of the infield. She also made a nice putout in right field on a ball that was slicing away from her off a right-handers bat.
McIntyre, playing in centerfield, fought off the sun for multiple putouts.
The infield played errorless ball behind the pitching of Ontencgo. She hit her spots with trusted catcher Ana Marie Maillet framing strikes behind the plate. Ontencgo rarely walks opposing batters, which is a big reason for her effectiveness.
Offensively, the Fryeburg hitters were aggressive but disciplined at the plate. Brooke Emery, who is always effective in slapping the ball to left field, is seeing the ball so well right now that she was able to let pitches just off the outside corner go by to get ahead of the pitcher. When a hitter allows close pitches that are balls to go by you know they are seeing the ball well.
Emery got ahead of the count, and when the pitcher had to throw a strike she pilled a line drive to right for a base hit. It was a clinic for a young hitter. If you stretched a rope along the path of that frozen rope Brooke Emery hit to right you could hang laundry on it. Emery promptly swiped second base moments later.
The great thing about the Raiders is they kept scoring runs every inning building on their lead.
Jones blew the game up with a grand slam. Kudos to the Raider hitters in front of Jones for getting on base with a hit, a walk and a hit by pitch. With the sacks packed and Jones coming to the plate, the Raider faithful began to stir in anticipation. She dug into the box like a bull ready to charge a matador.
With her hands cocked, and her feet settled into the right-handed batter’s box — a short stride and the front shoulder leading the way, Jones fired her strong magic hands pulling the barrel of the bat through the hitting zone looking as if she was using the ground as leverage.
The crack of the bat brought silence to the crowd until the faithful realized the loud crack was Jones dialing long distance and leaving the yard. The crowd burst into applause. Jones’s moon shot cleared the left-field barrier with ease. Word just came in that Fryeburg residents can feel safe leaving their homes without fear of getting hit with a softball returning to earth after leaving Legion Field off the bat of Camden Jones.
Furthermore, the helmet mandate for Fryeburg has been lifted by the governor as the fire department has reported that home run has returned safely to earth, and there is no danger to the township.
With the bases loaded, Jones had to slow down her home run trot, to allow the baserunners to cross home plate before her. Teammates gathered around home plate to welcome Jones home and celebrate her accomplishment.
The only detail left from the game is to congratulate Shelby Jones, Emily Walker and Emery for their defense. With Walker and Emery at the corners, the Raiders may have the two best corners in the state.
Fryeburg went for another season-sweep when Greely came to town on Wednesday. Results were not known as of press time.
The Raiders beat the Rangers 8-2 in Cumberland, Maine on Opening Day April 15.
Fryeburg is scheduled to close out the regular season on Wednesday, June 1, when Poland (12-1) comes to town for a 4 p.m. game on Senior Recognition Day.
Prior to the first pitch, Coach Mackenzie Buzzell will recognize seniors Brooke Emery, Camden Jones, Katie McIntyre, Shelby Purslow, Emma Rydman and Emily Walker for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
The Knights beat the Raiders 10-9 in eight innings in Poland Springs, Maine on May 18.
