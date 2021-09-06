FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy field hockey team is showing plenty of offensive firepower to go along with stingy defense in opening the season 2-0.
The Raiders opened the 2021 campaign with a 5-1 road win against Poland in Poland Springs, Maine, on Wednesday, and followed that up with a 3-0 shutout of Gray in their home-opener on Friday.
At Poland, Jade Blood scored a pair of goals to lead the Raiders over the Knights
Eliza Thorne and Grace Murley each had a goal and an assist for Fryeburg, and Olivia Towne added the other goal and Camden Jones notched two assists.
Bri Velilla scored Poland’s goal. Emma Moreau made 17 saves.
On Friday, Murley scored an unassisted goal in the first quarter, and Julie Albert and Thorne added goals in the second as the Raiders (2-0) downed the Patriots (0-2) at Fryeburg.
Towne and Camden Jones each had an assist, while Rayna Wales stopped two shots for the shutout for Coach Dede Frost's squad.
Fryeburg was in action on Labor Day hosting Greely. Results were not known as of press time.
The Raiders are scheduled to close out the week by hosting York on Thursday, and then traveling to Naples to play rival Lake Region on Saturday at 11 a.m.
