FRYEBURG — Coach Bob Hodgman-Burns says the Fryeburg Academy boys’ lacrosse team is playing its best ball of the season and comes at the right time with the playoffs beginning on Wednesday.
The No. 10 seeded Raiders are scheduled to travel to Husson University in Bangor, Maine to play No. 7 John Bapst/Hampden in the first round of the Class C tournament at 4 p.m.
Fryeburg (3-9) and John Bapst/Hampden (7-4) did not meet during the regular season and neither have they played any common opponents.
“I like that,” Hodgman-Burns said by phone Tuesday. “I’d rather play an unknown than someone we’ve seen before.”
He added: “Looking at film, we should have a good shot. I think we match up well with them.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maine Principal’s Association has gone with an open tournament this school year, meaning every school qualifies for the playoffs if it wants to participate.
Fryeburg closed the season by going 1-1. The Raiders beat rival (4-8) Lake Region 10-5 and then gave a tough Freeport (5-7) squad all it could handle in a 10-7 defeat.
“Beating Lake Region was a huge win for us as far as seeding went,” said Hodgman-Burns. “That was the difference between us facing a Waynflete or John Bapst/Hampden.”
Lake Region is the No. 11 seed for the playoffs and drew defending champs Waynflete (7-5), the No. 6 seed, in the first round on Wednesday.
Waynflete beat Fryeburg 16-0 on May 18.
Against the Lakers, in Fryeburg on May 25, the Raiders overcame 11 penalties to notch the win.
“We’ve got to be more disciplined in the playoffs,” H-B said. “Like many teams, we don’t have that big of a margin for error.”
Hat tricks (three goals) were the order of the afternoon for the Raiders as Owen Galligan, Rohan Hikel and Nick Turner all notched one, while Myles Garland also found the back of the net.
FA goalie Patrick Harris recorded 10 saves in the win.
“He’s kept us in a few games this season,” said Hodgman-Burns. “He got himself into playing shape and has really improved a lot.”
Prior to match, the Raiders recognized seniors Zack Vilearevia, Liam Patterson, Rohan Hikel, Sebastian Drosa, Liam Friberg, Tyler Day, Bobby Hallam, Job Fox and Dana Hamlin for their commitment and dedication to the program over the last four years.
Hodgman-Burns said FA played well at Freeport under the lights and on astroturf.
“It was never more than a two-goal game until right at the end,” he said.
Freeport is the No. 5 seed in the tournament and will host No. 12 Traip Academy (1-12) in the opening round of the tourney on Wednesday.
The winner of the Fryeburg vs. John Bapst/Hampden game advances onto the Class C quarterfinals and will travel to No. 2 Oak Hill (9-4), which received a first-round bye along with No. 1 North Yarmouth Academy (10-3), on Friday for a 4 p.m. match.
“I like our chances if we go to Oak Hill,” Hodgman-Bruns said. “It’s another team we haven’t seen and they haven’t seen us.”
