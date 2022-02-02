FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball team which has been battling illness, lack of practice and game cancellations — going more than three weeks since the team played an opponent — fell behind early and couldn’t recover on the road on Thursday night. Gray-New Gloucester outscored the Raiders 31-19 in the first half en route to a 44-30 victory at home.
“My kids will never give up, they’ll keep fighting,” Coach Billie L’Heureux told The Portland Press Herald post-game. “We’ve just been struggling a bit because of the COVID debacle and so we haven’t had a full squad yet. This is our first game since December 21. We are a little out of sync, our rotations are different every game, so we are trying to put it together. They’re going to work hard regardless.”
The Patriots (6-1) had a thin bench also for the contest, but despite missing two of its top three scorers got off to a fast start. Gray led 16-9 after the opening quarter and 31-19 at the intermission.
Fryeburg actually outscored Gray 13-12 in the second half (6-6 in the third quarter).
Sophomore Sydney Shaw led the girls from Fryeburg with 11 points, while senior Brooke Emery added 10. Emily Walker had three; and Ally Southwick, Shelby Purslow and Adriana MaSoto each had two points.
Alyssa Howard paced a balanced-scoring Patriot’s squad by matching Shaw with a game-high 11 points. Caitlin Taylor and Isabelle Ross both had nine points on the win.
Coach L’Heureux is encouraged by the effort and desire her team showed, and she is sure once the team gets well and back on a steady schedule they will return to playing winning basketball once again. Billie Ball is what fans of the Raiders are hoping for.
The Raiders have three games on their schedule this week, hosting Poland (1-5) at Wadsworth Arena on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.); traveling to Portland, Maine to play Wayflete (1-6) on Thursday (5:30 p.m.); and hosting rival Lake Region (2-6) on Saturday (3:30 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.