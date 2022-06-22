FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ lacrosse team saw its season come to a sudden end in double-overtime against John Bapst/Hampden in the first round of the Class C tournament on June 8 at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. The No. 7 seeds beat the No. 10 Raiders 8-7.
“It was a tough loss in overtime,” said Coach Bob Hodgman-Burns. “Both teams could have won it — we were two evenly matches teams.”
Fryeburg (3-10) and John Bapst/Hampden (8-5) did not meet during the regular season and neither did they play any common opponents. The unknown was something that Hodgman-Burns and his Raiders liked along with the underdog label.
Fryeburg was up 6-4 in the fourth quarter, but the hosts rattled off three unanswered goals to carry a 7-6 advantage late in the contest before FA got the equalizer to force overtime.
“I thought we won in the first overtime,” said Hodgman-Burns, “We were set to race onto the field to celebrate but it turned out we hit the side netting.”
He added: “No less than 20 seconds later, they scored the match-winner. I think it was a fair result.”
Junior Owen Galligan and freshman Owen Reinbachhad each scored three goals in the match for FA, while junior Myles Garland also netted a goal.
Junior Patrick Harris “was solid” in net according to H.B.
The Raiders came into the post-season with a thinner than planned roster.
“We were down three staters,” Hodgman-Burns said. “Not being at full strength hurt us a little. We started three freshmen, which bodes well for the future.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maine Principal’s Association has gone with an open tournament this school year, meaning every school qualifies for the playoffs if it wants to participate.
“It was a valuable season from a gaining experience standpoint but (the record) is something we don’t want to make a habit of. We have higher expectations.”
Fryeburg closed the season by going 1-1. The Raiders beat rival (4-8) Lake Region 10-5 and then gave a tough Freeport (5-7) squad all it could handle in a 10-7 defeat.
“Beating Lake Region was a huge win for us as far as seeding went,” said Hodgman-Burns. “That was the difference between us facing a Waynflete or John Bapst/Hampden.”
Lake Region (4-9) was the No. 11 seed for the playoffs and drew defending champs Waynflete (9-5), the No. 6 seed, in the first round on Wednesday and fell 22-3.
Waynflete beat Fryeburg 16-0 on May 18.
John Bapst/Hampden advanced to the Class C quarterfinals and will travel to No. 2 Oak Hill (10-4), which received a first-round bye along with No. 1 North Yarmouth Academy (11-3), on Friday. Oak Hill won the match 23-2 to advance to the state semifinals.
In the semifinals, No. 1 North Yarmouth beat No. 4 Wells (12-4) 8-7 at home on June 14, while No. 2 Oak Hill hosted but fell 8-4 to No. 6 Waynflete on the same day.
The Class C State Championship game last Friday saw Waynflete successfully defend its title with an 8-7 victory over North Yarmouth.
(0) comments
