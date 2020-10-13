FRYEBURG — For Fryeburg Academy field hockey (1-0) Senior Day celebrants Bailey Richardson, Lilah Felix, Maggie Powers and Hope Duffy, plus all their teammates and Head Coach Dede Frost, last Saturday's opening day home win over Sacopee Valley (0-1) "put a little bit of normalcy" back "on a glorious fall day," in the words of Frost. The 5-0 scoreline in victory was almost incidental to the infectious positive energy around the field that morning, in the season-opener for both squads.
"To have uniforms, referees, a scoreboard — the important thing was playing," according to Frost.
The traditional Senior Day presentation of roses to tri-captains goalie Richardson, center midfielder Felix, wing forward Powers, plus manager Duffy, started the pre-game events, and guaranteed that Athletic Director Sue Thurston would not head home with armfuls of roses as occurred after the previous Saturday's last moment postponement brought on by COVID-19 protocols mandated by the state.
Control of the game was quickly seized by the Raiders, who jumped to a 3-0 lead by halftime behind two goals by junior forward Camden Jones and one by versatile junior Maddie Foreman, who played a bit of everywhere, including most of the game at defense.
Powers slammed the door shut on any Hawks’ comeback hopes, putting the ball in the back of the cage for a 4-0 Raiders lead with 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Sophomore forward Eliza Thorne was rewarded with an assist on the final tally off the stick of Foreman, in a game for which Frost praised Thorne on her "amazing passes; she made things happen and was instrumental in so many scoring opportunities."
For Frost and her 30 players out for the program this fall, the game was a chance to put skills and drills being trained since July, mostly without defense and with social distancing, into a live action situation. Frost called the whole morning, "the best thing for morale and for our love of the game.”
On a personal note, Frost remarked that the chance to do game coaching really re-energized her passion for coaching, her players and the game of field hockey.
While game schedules for the coming weeks are being built on a week-to-week basis, due to the uncertainty of potential postponements or cancelations, the Raiders have a full slate of three games scheduled for this week. On Tuesday, the Raiders were slated to host Class A Bonny Eagle (1-1-1) and test their skills against one of the largest schools in Maine (results were not known as of press time.
Wednesday the stick women are scheduled to head to Hiram, Maine, to face Sacopee Valley for a rematch against the Hawks and on Saturday there is another morning match-up at Poland (0-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.