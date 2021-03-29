By James Anderson
Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball Coach Billie L’Heureux has been very complimentary in recent correspondence of point guard Emily Walker for the way she is improving at the position in directing the Raiders.
Emily has improved her skills of dribbling and passing, but it is her basketball IQ that allowed her teammates to up their game in recent Raider successes. In short, Emily seems to be learning that when she gets the ball in Brooke Emery’s hands, good things usually happen.
In a recent game against Gray-New Gloucester, after a missed shot, Emily was outlet the ball on the right side of the court at the hash. She took a few dribbles to half-court while looking for Brooke, who was cruising down the left side of the floor. The pass got to Brooke quickly and accurately. Brooke could have pulled up for a three-point try, but she chose to use her quick first step and strong left hand to drive to the hoop.
The Gray defense adjusted quickly, and cut her off. The Patriots had to foul her to stop her, so Brooke went to the line, and two smooth left-handed strokes — thanks to the teamwork of Emily and Brooke, the Raiders had two quick points.
I am sure Emily has improved due to the experiences of Billie and Lexi L’Heureux (JV coach). It is fun for the observer to see when the light bulb clicks on in a player’s mind. The Raiders will benefit from Emily’s maturation in the game.
It seemed like every game Emily showed us a new skill she has developed that helps the Raiders win. Poland was the most recent team to be stung by Emily’s improvement in the game. Fryeburg was off to a slow start at Poland scoring only three points on three foul shots. After the first quarter, Emily got the Raiders back on track and as result, Fryeburg trailed by only a point at the half. Emily converted a huge trey in the second half for six points on the night. She added two steals and three assists.
It is not often that you see a high school athlete learn both the game and the ability to execute the skills necessary to play and contribute to a team’s success as Emily has for the Raiders this season.
She certainly got Brooke Emery’s attention as Brooke scored her career-high of 27 points with two rebounds, four steals and three assists in the Raiders 44-36 road win.
