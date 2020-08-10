CONWAY — Although the COVID-9 pandemic forced the cancellation of high school sports this spring in the Granite State, the summer has been a different story. Sports are being played with social distancing being adhered to, and the MWV Eagles softball teams have been making up for lost time by playing lots of ball.
The team, coached by Dave Caputo along with Chris Kroski (Kennett High varsity softball coach), Larry Meader (KHS JV coach) and Ed Alkalay, has a ton of girls participating this summer and has found no shortage of opponents.
“The MWV Eagles summer softball team started in 2018, grew in 2019 and, once we got the go-ahead from the state youth sports COVID guidelines, grew again in 2020,” Caputo, who founded it at the request of softball players who didn’t want their season to end so quickly, said. “There are 23 girls from eighth-grade to 11th-grade that have been practicing since June.”
He added, “We’ve been able to play teams from Ossipee and Wolfeboro and just competed against teams from around the state in a tournament in Laconia. These girls are the future of the KHS softball programs.”
The Eagles, which are broken up into two squads are scheduled to play a doubleheader against the Wolfeboro Wolverines, a team made up primarily of players from Kingswood Regional High School) at Whitaker Field in North Conway on Wednesday. The first game, which will feature U14 players, is slated for 5:30 p.m., and the nightcap, played by U16 players, will follow under the lights (probably at around 7:30 p.m.), weather-permitting.
Caputo said having the team on the diamond has “felt normal,” in what has been anything but a normal year due to the coronavirus.
“I didn’t know if we would do it this summer,” he said by phone Thursday. “If it wasn’t for the girls, it wouldn’t have happened, but there was a lot of interest, so many girls asked to play.”
Players suiting up for MWV this summer include U14s Emma Geoffrey, Lily Holt Tillinghast, Allie Hussey, Moria Irish, Stella Keeler, Sophie Odell, Sarah Shackford, Samantha Sidoti and Remington Snowden, along with U16s Leah Alkaley, Joce Anzaldi, Emma Arnold, Elizabeth Bouchard, Marissa Caputo, Caroline Coleman, Georgia Coleman, Hope Elias, Ashely Garside, Ashley Glaze, Izzy Higgins, Carli Krebs, Kaylee McLellan and Lauren Violette.
Finding opponents to play was also a stroke of luck, according to Caputo.
“We lucked into a group playing in Wolfeboro at The Nick,” he said. “I saw all these girls practicing and asked if they were looking for teams to play, which they were.”
Since June, the Eagles have been practicing and playing a couple of games a week. They are scheduled to play in a tournament next week against Norwood, Raymond, Berwick, Maine and Wolfeboro.
Coach Kroski has appreciated the summer ball which has allowed him to get to know his future players before next season.
“Most of the girls who are heavily involved in Kennett softball are involved now playing with us,” Caputo said, adding, they’re getting in a good amount of softball.”
Caputo recapped games of the past few weeks
“After coming back from a weekend tournament playing against teams from throughout New Hampshire, we beat the Wolfeboro Wolverines 9-5 (after losing to them 11-2 the week before), lost to Berwick Blaze 6-5 and Wolfeboro Wolverines 8-7 — all close games, which is the best you can ask for.
“In Laconia, the young 16U Eagles (more than half the players actually qualify for the 14U level) showed that they can play with the best in New Hampshire at the 16U level. Leading in all but one game, the Eagles ended up going 1-4, though could have easily gone 4-1. The key for the young team is to avoid that one bad inning which has haunted them at times this year (including all three of the four losses). Once they learn to deal with a little adversity, the future looks very bright for these girls who will represent the KHS Eagles over the next two to five years as they are gaining valuable playing time during this season in which many programs are sitting on the sidelines.”
Highlights of the 9-5 victory over the Wolverines
Izzy Higgins pitched a solid five innings, striking out four and also went 1- 2 at the plate, plus a walk.
The defense played error-free ball and “Izzy kept them off-balance with most batted balls going to the opposite field.”
The top of the lineup (Caroline Coleman and Marissa Caputo) combined to get on base five out of six times and scored four runs between them.
The 3-4 hitters (Allie Hussey and Ashley Glaze) also combined to get on five out of six times with each scoring a run and combining for 4 RBIs including a two-run homer by Allie.
Leah Alkalay also went 2-2 plus a walk and scored one run, while Liz Bouchard was 1-2 with a walk and a run scored.
6-5 loss to Berwick highlights
“Izzy Higgins’ pitching and the flawless team defense held a very good hitting Berwick team to no runs in the first five innings with no runners getting past second base,” Caputo said. “Unfortunately their hitting woke up in the sixth with the bottom two hitters hitting a triple and a home run before the top of their order scored three more and then in the seventh got a two-out single to score the winning run.
“Allie Hussey led the offense with a double and a home run with Ashley Glaze going 3-3. Marissa Caputo, Kaylee McLellan and Emma Arnold provided the other three runs scored.
8-7 loss to the Wolverines
“Once again Izzy Higgins’ pitching and the flawless team defense held the Wolverines to just two runs through five innings only to give up six runs in the sixth.
“Hope Elias and Stella Keeler led the Eagles, both getting on twice and scoring twice each. Keeler also flashed the leather at second base recording a combined four putouts and assists
“Ashley Glaze recorded two hits and Emma Arnold had a key two-out, two-run single and Sophie Odell, Lily Holt-Tillinghast and Remi Snowdon each had RBIs to help the offense get out to a 7-2 lead.”
The 14U team had two games last week recording a 14-12 victory over the Wolverines and losing 20-19.
14-12 highlights
“Stella Keeler and Allie Hussey each went 3-3 and combined for 5 runs and Keeler pitched a couple of strong innings before giving way to Sarah Shackford for an inning and Hope Elias finished the game for the save.”
The Eagles got out to a 14-3 lead before the Wolverines came back with nine consecutive runs before Hope Elias came into relief to record the last two outs.
Remi Snowden and Leah Alkalay each went 2-3 and combined for three runs and nine out of the 11 players scored at least one run.
20-19 loss
“After falling behind 10-3, the Eagles came back strong to take a 19-17 lead into the seventh but a Wolverines three-run rally in the final inning sealed the deal for the team from Wolfeboro.
“Offensively the Eagles were led by Sophie Odell who got on base five times and scored three runs, Remi Snowden got on base all four at-bats and scored two runs, Emma Geoffrey went 4-4 and scored four runs and Karlee Wilmot got on base four times and scored four runs. Moira Irish and Joce Anzaldi also scored twice each.”
