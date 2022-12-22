Maine Gladiators - Owen Galligan
Owen Galligan, a junior at Fryeburg Academy, helped the Maine Gladiators to runner-up finish in the U16 Tier 2 Championships in Troy, Michigan on March 31-April 4. The Gladiators went 5-1 to reach the title game against the Ashbury Xtreme (6-1) from Virginia. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Owen Galligan is a three-sport standout at Fryeburg Academy. He not only helped the Ice Cats to their most successful hockey season ever, but was also the second leading goal scorer in Class A this past winter.

Galligan earned First-Team, All-State honors as a junior.

