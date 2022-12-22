Owen Galligan, a junior at Fryeburg Academy, helped the Maine Gladiators to runner-up finish in the U16 Tier 2 Championships in Troy, Michigan on March 31-April 4. The Gladiators went 5-1 to reach the title game against the Ashbury Xtreme (6-1) from Virginia. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Owen Galligan is a three-sport standout at Fryeburg Academy. He not only helped the Ice Cats to their most successful hockey season ever, but was also the second leading goal scorer in Class A this past winter.
Galligan earned First-Team, All-State honors as a junior.
The Fryeburg resident was also a member of the Maine Gladiators U16 Tier II team which finished recently finished as national runner-ups in a tournament in Michigan.
Age: 17.
Family: Mom and dad (Sheryl and Terry), brother and sister (Will and Carlin), Nana and Papa (Ed and Linda Dunlea).
Hometown: Fryeburg Maine
Grade: “Junior.”
Sports you play at FA: “Football, hockey, and lacrosse.”
How long have you been playing: “Football since fifth grade, hockey since I was 5, and lacrosse since my freshman year.”
What has been your favorite high school sports moment: “Between Scoring my 6 Goal hockey game against Scarborough or my game-winning playoff goal the fourth overtime against Marshwood.”
What's your goal for the future: “To keep working hard to hopefully play hockey at the next level and continue my education as well.”
Pre-game rituals: “Hydrate (a lot), drink my pre-game smoothie, dynamic stretch, static stretch, then finally take 5 minutes to dial in before getting ready.”
Favorite Raider athlete and why you selected him/her: “Caleb Micklon, because he’s always been the guy to help push me to get better and he alway is working at 150 percent.”
Favorite food: “Ceviche.”
Favorite movies: “‘The Goonies.’”
Favorite television show: “‘Family Guy.’”
Favorite athlete: “Mike Evans.”
Favorite sports team: “All New England sports teams.”
Favorite subject: “History.”
Advice for future Raiders: “Always work hard and don’t listen to negative thoughts just keep your head down and work on your craft.”
If you could meet any person in the world who would you like to: “Tom Brady.”
