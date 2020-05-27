Meet the Athletes — Natalie Shaw

Age: 18.
Family? mom Mellanie Smith; dad Andy Shaw and sister Sydney Shaw. Hometown? Conway.
Grade? “Senior.”
Sports you play at KHS?
“Field Hockey and softball.”
How long have you been playing?
“Since third grade.”
What has been your favorite high school sports moment?
“Having an undefeated regular season junior year or getting on the NH top 10 scoring list junior and senior year.”
What’s your goal for the future?
“To play my hardest at Bridgewater State and become the best elementary school teacher I possibly can. “
Pre-game rituals?
“During our warm-up lap, I touch all four orange pegs with my stick.”
Favorite food?
“Pickles.”
Favorite movies? “Anything funny.”
Favorite television show?
“‘One Tree Hill.’”
Favorite athlete?
“I don’t have one.”
Favorite sports team?
“I don’t have one.”
Favorite subject? “History.”
Advice for future Eagles? “Cherish each day of high school and life because you won’t get any of this time back.”
Future plans?
“Going to Bridgewater State for Elementary Education and playing field hockey.”
