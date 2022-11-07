The Kennett High girls’ cross-country team — (from left) Coach Bernie Livingston, Stephanie Kendzierski, Kaylee McLellan, Lauren Violette, McKayla Dockham, Piper Lopashanski, Molly DellaValla, Jewelz Gorham and Assistant Caoch Eileen Livingston — wrapped up the season with a 15th place result in the Meet of Champions on Saturday. (LINDA DOCKHAM PHOTO)
The Kennett High girls’ cross-country team — (from left) Coach Bernie Livingston, Stephanie Kendzierski, Kaylee McLellan, Lauren Violette, McKayla Dockham, Piper Lopashanski, Molly DellaValla, Jewelz Gorham and Assistant Caoch Eileen Livingston — wrapped up the season with a 15th place result in the Meet of Champions on Saturday. (LINDA DOCKHAM PHOTO)
Members of the Kennett High girls’ cross-country team huddle up one last time at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Alvirne High School in Hudson on Saturday. (LINDA DOCKHAM PHOTO)
HUDSON — The Kennett High girls’ cross-country closed the book on its fantastic season by competing in the prestigious Meet of Champions at Alvirne High School in Hudson on Saturday. Ironically, the final race of the season was also the warmest for the Eagles, who ran in unseasonably hot 75-degree conditions.
The KHS girls were seeded 17th going into the meet, which brings together the top six schools from Division I, II and III along with the top 25 individual finishers from the divisional championships, and ended up 15th overall.
Kennett senior Kaylee McLellan led the Eagles as she had all season, finishing 28th overall out of 132 runners, just three spots out of qualifying for the New England Cross-Country Championships this Saturday in Ponaganset, Rhode Island.
“This was easily our warmest race of the season,” said Bernie Livingston. “It was 75 degrees with just a bit of a breeze. It was uncomfortable for the runners. I think it took a toll on some.”
He added: “This was the first time we’ve run the Alvirne course. “I’d say it was a little bit easier than (Derryfield Park) Manchester (site of the divisional championships on Oct. 29). It wasn’t as easy as Mine Falls (Park in Nashua, the previous site of the Meet of Champions), which we normally run.”
For the girls, Hanover, which won the Division II Championship the week before, placed five runners in the top 32 to secure the team victory with 88 points, followed by Bedford, 128; Pinkerton, 145; Winnacunnet, 151; Oyster River, 169; Dover, 186; Keene, 223; Souhegan, 245; Mascenic, 252; Conant, 258; Plymouth, 271; Monadnock, 271; Hopkinson, 308; Bow, 310; Kennett, 325; Concord, 334; Kearsarge, 347; and Bishop Guertin, 385.
“Our kids did well,” Livingston said. “All in all, I was really proud of the performances. Everybody gave 100 percent of what they could effort-wise. This was a great way to wrap up our season.”
Portsmouth Christian senior Brianna Malone sped away from the field to win the 5K in 18:04. She ran a minute faster than the week before.
Joining Malone on the podium were Oyster River sophomore Haley Kavanaugh and Bedford junior Fiona Lee, who were second and third, respectively, in 18:50 and 18:55.
McLellan led the girls from Conway, finishing 28th in 20:21.
“Kaylee set a PR by a second,” said Livingston. “This was her best race of the season. She’s had a remarkable career. If she missed two practices in four years I’d be surprised.”
He added: “Kaylee finished up a great cross-country career. She runs so well tactically. She was 49th after the first mile. She just runs such strong even paced runs — she’s a natural. I’ve never had anyone run smarter than Kaylee.”
Freshman Jewelz Gorham had a breakout race, finishing 64th overall in 21:39.
“Jewels had the race of her life, “Livingston said. “She set a PR by 35 seconds. Only a freshman, she’s a very talented young lady. Everything clicked for her at the right time.”
Other KHS finishers were sophomore Piper Lopashanski, who was 87th in 22:29; Molly DellaValla, 104th, 23:04; Stephanie Kendzierski, 114th, 23:28 (1 second off her PR set in the Kennett Invitational); Lauren Violette, 118th, 23:53 (only 8 seconds off her PR); and McKayla Dockham, 122nd, 24:05 (a season-best).
“I give McKayla a ton of credit for fighting through so many injuries over her career,” said Livingston said. “She’s been an outstanding leader along with all of our captains (McLellan, Violette and Mara Taylor of the girls and Ben Biche for the boys).
The Coe-Brown boys took team honors, despite not having nationally ranked Aidan Cox available due to a groin injury, with 70 points.
“They didn’t need Aidan, they’re that strong,” Livingston said. “Aidan might try to run at New England’s or could wait for some national races at the end of the season.”
Cox has accepted a scholarship to run for the University of Virginia according to Livingston.
Coe-Brown was joined on the podium by Souhegan, 97 points and Pinkerton, 128. They were followed by Lebanon, 168; Nashua South, 184; Windham, 189; Hanover, 195; Concord, 218; Bishop Guertin, 259; Winnaunnet, 259; Trinity, 272; Milford, 281; Exeter, 310; Oyster River, 319; Gilford, 359; Fall Mountain, 360; Mascenic, 392; and St. Thomas, 463.
Individually for the boys, in a battle of seniors decided by the blink of an eye, Gilford’s Patric Gandini edged Lebanon’s Birhanu Harriman in the 5K, 15:05.2 to 15:05.4.
They are joined on the podium by Bishop Guertin sophomore Matthew Giardina, who placed third in 15:28.
There were 146 finishers in the race.
Kennett will lose seniors McKayla Dockham, Annabelle Light, Kaylee McLellan, Mara Taylor and Lauren Violette for the girls and Ben Biche and Griffin Jesseman for the boys to graduation in June.
