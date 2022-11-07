HUDSON — The Kennett High girls’ cross-country closed the book on its fantastic season by competing in the prestigious Meet of Champions at Alvirne High School in Hudson on Saturday. Ironically, the final race of the season was also the warmest for the Eagles, who ran in unseasonably hot 75-degree conditions.

The KHS girls were seeded 17th going into the meet, which brings together the top six schools from Division I, II and III along with the top 25 individual finishers from the divisional championships, and ended up 15th overall.

