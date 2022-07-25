CONWAY — Madison Walcott wants to make a difference and would like to highlight fellow athletes who are making a difference on their sports teams at Kennett and in the community.
As the recently crowned 2022-2023 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen, Madison, the daughter of Amy and Chris Walcott of Bartlett, is promoting “Youth Empowerment Through Sports” by assisting, encouraging and celebrating Mount Washington Valley athletes.
Madison, who will be a junior at Kennett High this fall, is one of 41 Eagles returning to the nest this fall who play three sports while carrying a 4.0-grade point average. She plans to write a monthly column highlighting a student-athlete from the community.
Madison, who plays field hockey, basketball and lacrosse at Kennett High, kicked off her celebration of athletes last Friday when she was on hand for Under Armour’s grand reopening in its new location in Settlers Green. She invited her fellow three-sport athletes to a VIP event at the store. There, the Eagles signed the first memorabilia for the store’s trophy case and also cut the ribbon for the official reopening of the store.
Madison spoke about her plans when given the floor at Under Armour.
“I would like to take a moment for a big thank you to Under Armour for hosting the special event to recognize valley athletic excellence. I also want to thank Lisa DuFault (of Valley Promotions) for mentoring me to be the person I am.
"Also, a big thank you to The Conway Daily Sun for helping me promote my message for youth empowerment through sports. My mission is to assist, encourage and celebrate valley athletes. I am pleased to announce with the Sun, we will be featuring an athlete every month who demonstrates excellence.
“This athlete will be nominated by teammates and or coaches. I am looking for an athlete that crushed it during preseason or games, a community leader or a person who may have mentored another teammate. I am looking forward to seeing the nomination forms.
“The monthly athlete will be featured in the Sun and asked back by Under Armour to sign the memorabilia in the trophy case and e showcased on the Jumbotron (giant screen).
Today we are honoring extraordinary valley athletes who have excelled both in and outside the classroom. These extraordinary athletes have played three sports and maintained a phenomenal 4.0-plus grade point average — so, today, we celebrate you! We ask for the extraordinary athletes to come and sign the Under Armour memorabilia that will be housed here in the trophy case as a symbol of your hard work.”
Madison recognized several students in attendance with certificates and one by one they followed her lead and signed a North Conway Under Armour T-shirt which will go on display in the store’s trophy case.
“Sports to me have opened so many doors, given me the confidence to achieve my goals and strive for excellence. I would like to motivate youths to get active and off technology. I would love to offer our youth what sports have offered me.”
Heading into this school year, there are currently 41 seniors, juniors and sophomores who play three sports and have a grade point average of 4.0. They are seniors: Leah Alkalay, Jocelyn Anzaldi, Willem Badger, Finn Bradley, Marissa Caputo, McKayla Dockham, Ashley Garside, Ceili Mahoney and Lauren Violette.
Juniors: Sebastian Brochu, Allie Hussey, Robbie Murphy, Joseph Nichipor, Vivian Rober-Carpenter, Kendyl Shackford, Remi Snowdon, Lagan Tatarczuk, Madison Walcott, Tyler Walcott, Rylie Walker and Aida Wheat.
Sophomores: Daven Bailey, Jemma Dimock, Zoe Groves, Sawyer Hussey, Moira Irish, Hannah Kelsch, Stephanie Kendzierski, Patrick Laughland, Piper Lopashanski, Cole McAllister, Cami Newton, Nolan Proulx, Austin Silvia, David Silvia, Logan Troon, Ella Ugino, Vanessa Van Dyne, Avery Whitelaw and Connor Wiggin.
“I wanted to do this for a while, to promote youth empowerment through sports,” Madison said during an interview at the Sun last Thursday. “My mom and I were brainstorming how can we promote this to the valley. My mom had the idea of doing something with Under Armour.”
She added: “I also had the idea of (fundraising) to get the (Kennett) Middle School new goalie nets.
Madison, who is working as a counselor at the North Conway Community Center’s summer camp, shared what youth empowerment means to her.
“Sports have affected me in a good way, honestly, because my brother used to play sports. And I'm like, I want to play sports, too. I used to be a cheerleader when my brother was doing football, and I'm like, I want to play football. So I started playing football in Florida. I feel sports have really affected me in learning, too, because it taught me how to work harder and communicate with my peers, and also my teachers more, because you always have to communicate on the field, too. I feel like that's really helped me on getting my grades up and having a harder work ethic has shown me what is possible.
“And also, I feel like field hockey has really helped me because of the success that I had and that led me to want to be a three-sport athlete, so I picked up basketball and lacrosse.”
Look for Madison’s column to debut in September.
