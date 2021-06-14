CONWAY — What a spring it was for the Kennett High sports teams. After successfully navigating through COVID-19 last fall and winter, it looked like spring would be a breeze, but who knew it would be the most difficult season of the three?
With many of the winter sports indoors, concerns were heightened because of the pandemic. Masks were a must, but the games went on — for everyone except the indoor track team, which only practiced because the college indoor tracks were off-limits. Playoffs were held and champions crowned.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association made a terrific decision last fall to go with a regional play schedule and then an open tournament format. Everyone made the dance this year, so coaches were able to use the regular season games to prep for the tournaments.
When spring started, COVID cases in the Granite State and Carroll County spiked. The girls’ lacrosse team and the baseball team had to go into 10 days of quarantine which forced games to be canceled and delayed the start of their seasons.
The spring Eagles missed out on their 2020 seasons due to the virus, and think looked bleak in early April again.
“For a while, I didn’t know if we would have one,” said Josh McAllister, Eagles’ baseball head coach, said. “When we went into quarantine the first week (before the season-opener), I really thought it might not happen again. I think we’re all grateful we got in the season.”
HUGE kudos to KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver and KHS Athletic Trainer Colby Locke of Mountain Center Physical Therapy for their incredible COVID preparations and precautions. No team while practicing wanted to see either of them coming in their direction because it often meant bad news, but they had everyone's best interests at heart.
The seasons did happen and by the final two weeks of the regular season, thanks to three COVID vaccines, especially Pfizer being available to children aged 15-18, the number of cases dropped substantially to the point where masks were not required for the athletes provided their opponents were on the same page.
The number of spectators allowed to attend games increased to up to six guests for the hometown flock athletes along with four gusts per visiting athlete.
Let’s take one last look back.
Baseball — The Eagles went 5-4 in the regular season with three games canceled due to COVID-19 in Division II.
Kennett drew the No. 5 seed and had to travel to Plymouth on May 31 to play the Bobcats, the No. 4 seeds.
Plymouth won a pitcher’s duel 2-0 to advance on to play at No. 1 Merrimack Valley on June 3 in Concord and left town with a 3-1 win.
In the other half of the Region 2 bracket, Kingswood, the No. 2 seed, hosted and beat No. 3 Laconia 5-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Kingswood hosted and beat Plymouth 8-6 on June 5 to advance to the Final Four.
In the semifinals, the Knights hosted St. Thomas but fell 5-1 on June 9, while in the other semi, John Stark went to Souehgan and won 11-5.
In the championship game at Holman Stadium in Nashua on Saturday, John Stark topped St. Thomas 10-3 to win the Division II title.
Kennett lost six seniors — Sean Reginer, Noah Barrows, Riley Gavett, Harrison Keeler, Brady King and Parker Coleman — to graduation on Sunday.
"I’ve had a lot of good groups over the last seven years,” McAllister said, “but this group ranks right up there. They remained completely positive throughout everything we went through. They embraced everyone on the team and showed them what it means to be part of Kennett baseball.”
Tennis (boys) — Kennett went 6-4 with three matches canceled due to COVID-19 during the regular season.
KHS drew the No. 4 seed and had to travel to Bow (5-1) to play the Falcons, the No. 1 seeds on May 27. The deep Falcon lineup was too much for the boys from Conway as they won 9-0.
“Our top three put up good battles in singles, as did Sam (Alkalay) and Cam (Bailey) at No. 1 doubles, but they were just too strong and deep in the end,” Jason Cicero, Eagles’ head coach, said.
In the other half of the Region 2 bracket, Lebanon, the No. 2 seed, host No. 3 Kingswood also on May 27 and won 9-0.
Lebanon went to beat Bow 8-1 on June 1 in Bow to advance to the state semifinals. In the semifinals, held at Bedford High School, Lebanon beat Souhegan 8-1 and Portsmouth topped Pembroke Academy 9-0 last Thursday to advance to the finals.
In the championships, again held at Bedford High School on June 5, Lebanon (10-0) topped Portsmouth (17-1) 7-2 to win the title.
The Eagles lose just one player, but he leaves big shoes to fill, Sam Alkalay, who was the team captain and played No. 1 singles and doubles for KHS. He completed the regular season undefeated in singles and doubles at 22-0.
Tennis (girls) — Duncan Yarworth’s Eagles went 6-2 in Division II with four matches canceled due to COVID-19.
Kennett also went 1-1 in post-season play.
KHS drew the No. 1 seed and met Pembroke Academy, the No. 5 seed, which topped No. 4 Kingswood on May 26, 7-2 on May 28 to reach the Division II quarterfinals against Bishop Brady, the No. 3 seed in the region.
Bishop Brady rallied from a 4-2 deficit to sweep the doubles to post a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over the Kennett at the Jon C. Judge Tennis Park on June. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Eagles, who were narrowly edged 8-6 in the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, which were both nail-biters.
Hollis Brookline defeated Bishop Brady 6-3 on June 2 to advance to the state finals. The Cavaliers won five of the six singles to secure the win before the doubles were played.
In the other semifinal, Windham topped five-time champs Portsmouth 6-3 to advance to the finals.
Windham beat Hollis-Brookline 9-0 in the finals at Bedford High School on June 4.
The Eagles lost seniors Lia Anzaldi, Brianna Boynton, Dylan Derby, Shannon Derby, Kameryn Dockham, Ava Jarell, Nicole Lockhart, Amee Petell and Grace Ward to graduation.
Lacrosse (girls) — It was a season of first for Coach Jennifer Laine’s Eagles. The newest varsity program at Kennett made its mark this season and got better and better as the season went on.
The Eagles went 3-7 on the season with six matches canceled due to COVID, but the real story is the girls won three of their final four matches, creating a great springboard for 2022.
KHS picked up its first varsity win, an impressive 17-11 victory at Laconia on May 18.
After falling 12-11 to the Sachems in a rematch at Centola Field on June 20, the Eagles ended the regular season with a two-game winning streak with an 11-10 home win over Plymouth on May 24 and a 15-11 win in the Bobcat’s den on May 27. The Plymouth wins avenged two earlier in the season losses (14-8 at home and 16-5 on the road) against the rivals.
“We are a completely different team than when we first played Plymouth,” Laine said. “We had just come out of (COVID) quarantine and we played them in the bitter cold. Even under these circumstances, the girls kept coming back and chose to have a smile on their faces. They’ve decided to enjoy every minute of this season.”
Junior Jordan Meir scored the program’s first-ever varsity goal against Plymouth on April 20.
In the playoffs, Kennett drew the No. 5 seed and had to travel to Kingswood on May 31. The Knights topped the Eagles 14-3 but senior Ella Chandler netted the program’s first playoff goal and had its first playoff hat trick scoring all three goals for her team.
Kingswood went on to beat No. 1 John Stark 18-7 on the road on June 2, while No. 2 Hanover hosted and beat No. 3 Merrimack Valley 23-3.
In the quarterfinals, hosts Hanover beat Kingswood 22-6 on June 5 to reach the Final Four.
In the semifinals, Hanover fell 12-8 at home to Hollis-Brookline on June 7, while Portsmouth hosted and beat Pembroke Academy 16-5 on the same day.
In the June 9 finals at Bedford High, Portsmouth edged Hollis-Brookline 8-7 to win the Division II title.
The Eagles lost five seniors — Tatum Brett, Ella Chandler, Jaelin Cummings, Olivia Curry and Celia Lynn to graduation.
Lacrosse (boys) — Kennett went 3-9 with four matches canceled to open the season due to COVID-19.
In the Division II tournament, Kennett drew the No. 5 seed and had to travel to Hanover on May 31 to play the Marauders, the No. 4 seeds. The hosts prevailed 8-5.
Hanover advanced on to play at No. 1 Bow on June 2 and posted a 7-6 win to move on to the quarterfinals.
In the other half of the Region 3 bracket, Kingswood (12-0), the No. 2 seed, hosted and beat No. 3 Merrimack Valley (3-8) on June 2 by a 13-2 scoreline.
Kingswood traveled to Hanover to meet in the Division II quarterfinals on June 5, and it was the Knights who returned home to Carroll County with a 10-6 victory.
In the semifinals, Kingswood hosted Timberlane on June 9, fell 14-10, while Portsmouth hosted and beat Derryfield 6-4 on the same day.
In Saturday’s finals, at Bedford High School, Portsmouth beat Timberlane 9-6 for the Division II crown.
Kennett closed the regular season with a 6-4 win at home over rival Plymouth after having fallen in three previous meetings, including two by just a goal.
“We played well,” Coach Steve Graustein said. “It was great to see our seniors have this success in their final home game.”
He added: ”We had fun. I think the boys had fun and we had a much-improved season overall. We were competitive (eight of the 11 games were against either Kingswood or Plymouth, who are both in the Final Four). Overall, it was a positive season."
Kennett lost seniors Ethan Baillargeon, Atticus “House” Fayle, Gaven Eldridge-Ferry, Gaven Gagne, Bobby Graustein, Dalton Petell, Brad Santuccio, Brady Shaw and Bryson Wrobleski to graduation.
Softball — Kennett to 3-7 with six games canceled due to COVID-19.
“It’s been a strange season because of COVID,” said Coach Chris Kroski. “It’s nice that we were able to play this season but, sadly, we lost so many games due to COVID quarantines. If we could have gotten in those six games earlier in the season, it takes a while for a team to gel. No excuses, but I do feel this season would have been different.”
Kennett drew the No. 5 seed in the playoffs and had to travel to Kingswood on May 31. The Knights, the No. 4 seeds, prevailed 14-2.
Kingswood advances to play No. 1 Plymouth on June 2 and won 11-7.
In the other half of the bracket, Merrimack Valley, the No. 2 seed, hosted No. 3 Laconia on June 2 and won 12-1.
In the Division II quarterfinals on June 5, MV hosted and beat Kingswood 9-6 on June 5 to reach the Final Four.
In the semifinals, Oyster River hosted and beat Merrimack Valley 4-2 on June 9, while Milford went to John Stark and won 6-0 the same day.
In the finals, at Rivier College on Saturday, Oyster River came out swinging with 10 runs in the first two innings to beat Milford 20-7 for the first state championship in the program’s history.
Track — Kennett was able to get in five meets this season, including hosting two at home. Only once in the regular season did the Eagles compete against more than three other schools due to COVID restrictions.
Seven members of the KHS girls’ track team closed out the spring sports season for the Eagles by turning in outstanding performances at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Kingston High School in Sanborn on June 5.
While the team of sophomore Shannon Abrams, junior Grace Perley and freshmen Molly DellaValla and Autumn Verran toed the starting line and placed seventh overall in the 4X800-meter relay, and junior Amy Burton was eighth in the 800 meters, two Eagles — freshman Aida Wheat and senior Sierra Parsons — brought home medals for turning in top 5 performances.
Wheat was second overall in the 200 meters while breaking her school-record time of 26.4 by running a blazing 25.37 seconds to finish second overall.
Parsons was seeded 11th heading into the discus competition. She finished fifth overall with a throw of 101’2” to set a career personal best.
“It went incredibly well,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “Everyone competed to the best of their abilities and they all finished in the top 10 in the state, that a pretty nice accomplishment.”
He added: “It was a rough season from a COVID-19 pandemic standpoint because you never knew from day to day what was going to happen. All of us were sort of under a COVID cloud. I’m happy we got to have a season. We didn’t for winter track in terms of meets and for outdoor track last year. I think it was important for all of us to have this season.”
Kennett lost nine seniors to graduation on Sunday in Jessica Hill and Sierra Parsons for the girls and Cody Hamlin, Myles Harrigan, Bryce Hill, Ian Martin, Boone Mixer-Bailey, Thomas Troon and Logan Violette for the boys.
Fall sports start on Aug. 16.
