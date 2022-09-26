09-15-22 KHS VB acone bump net

Senior Grace Acone bumps the ball up at the Kennett High School volleyball team's match against Kingswood on Sept. 15. The Eagles won three out of four sets to beat the Knights. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Kennett High volleyball team saw its three-match win streak, the longest in the program’s history, come to an end in a close contest in Laconia on Saturday afternoon. The host Sachems avenged a 3-1 loss to the Eagles in Conway on Sept. 19 with a 3-1 win of their own on homecoming weekend.

The loss dropped Kennett to 3-3 on the season in its return to Division II after playing in Division III the previous two years.

