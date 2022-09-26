Senior Grace Acone bumps the ball up at the Kennett High School volleyball team's match against Kingswood on Sept. 15. The Eagles won three out of four sets to beat the Knights. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kennett High volleyball team saw its three-match win streak, the longest in the program’s history, come to an end in a close contest in Laconia on Saturday afternoon. The host Sachems avenged a 3-1 loss to the Eagles in Conway on Sept. 19 with a 3-1 win of their own on homecoming weekend.
The loss dropped Kennett to 3-3 on the season in its return to Division II after playing in Division III the previous two years.
The Eagles impressively opened their win streak, winning 3-1 at home on Sept. 15 against Carroll County rival Kingswood for Homecoming.
“The Kennett varsity volleyball girls realized that if they play their game, and move and talk, they can win games,” Coach Craig Bartolomei posted on Facebook. “They received well. They played defense incredibly well, being where they were supposed to be and making great plays. They had key net play with blocks and hits. They did what they are capable of and they won.”
He added: “They deserved the four-set win they played. After losing set one, 25-23, the girls won the next three sets 25-14, 25-22, 25-20. They earned it with their play. And I am quite proud of them.”
The Eagles followed up that success by topping Laconia in a nail-biter. Kennett won the match 25-20, 23-25, 25-23 and 25-23.
“Laconia was a little bit scarier than the Kingswood match,” said Bartolomei. “In the scheme of things, I think Saturday’s match could go either way.”
He added: “The key to the win was we received very well the first time we played. We’ve been extending plays and getting to balls we did not get to in the past. In the Laconia game, we passed well.”
Kennett ran its streak to three in a row with a 3-0 victory over Manchester West in the Peter Ames Gymnasium last Wednesday. KHS won 25-20, 25-13 and 25-19.
Bartolomei sees his team gaining in confidence.
“We’re at a point now where I can coach them differently than in years past,” he said. “We are at a point where I think we can win enough games to make the playoffs.”
Bartolomei added: “They’re having fun and I want them to have fun. Most of this group I’ve been with for four years of high school and some for five years with another year of club play.”
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Durham to play Oyster River (6-1) on Tuesday (5:45 p.m.) before returning to the nest on Thursday (5:45 p.m.) to host Gilford (3-4).
“We can improve our serve receive we have a number of teams on the schedule that we can play with,” Bartolomei said. “If we play our game and play the best we can, we’ll be able to compete with them.”
