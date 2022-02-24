CONWAY — Jumping on its home hill, Hanover placed four boys in the top eight to narrowly edge defending champs Kennett High to win the Division I State Ski Jumping Championships at Proctor Academy in Concord last Wednesday night.
And, as the lone state to offer a high school ski jumping championship, the Marauders are the national champions in the sport.
Hanover beat Kennett 388.5 to 376 at Proctor Academy in the pre-states, but Chip Henry’s Flight Squad made things a whole lot closer last Wednesday. Hanover scored 385 points to top Kennett by 3.5 points as the Eagles scored 381.5 points.
Plymouth was a distant third with 359. 5 points, followed by Merrimack Valley, 183; and Concord, 86.
“I can't believe it's State Meet week,” Henry said last Tuesday on the eve of the State Meet. “This winter has gone by so fast! All of the jumpers are starting to peak and we are hoping for a repeat of last season. Hanover has a very strong team with good depth so they are going to be tough to beat on the K38 in Proctor. The competition will be exciting!”
Individually, Hanover’s Schuyler Clapp flew to first place with a score of 128 from his best-two-out-of-three jumps. He had scores of 63.5 on his first jump, 64 on his second and 64 on his third attempt.
Kennett senior Sean Morgan was second with a score of 125. His jumps drew scores of 60 points, 63 and 62.
Hanover’s Wes Stocken completed the podium, placing third overall with 116 points.
Kennett’s Griffin McAuliffe was fourth overall with 115 points, while teammate Tyler McCluskey was sixth at 112.5 points, followed by Sawyer Battles and Joey Nichipor, tied for 10th, 102.5; Willem Badger, 13th, 99; and Carter Tasker, 15th, 96.5.
Sean and Griffin (jumped) very well and Tyler McCluskey also (peaked) at just the right time,” said Henry.
While the NHIAA does not at the moment recognize an overall state champion team for the girls, Kennett placed two jumpers in the top four. Kerry Tole of Plymouth took top honors with a score of 98.5 on jumps of 49, 46 and 49.5. Hanover’s Greta Holland was second with 95.5 points.
KHS junior Vivian Rober-Carpenter flew to third place overall with a score of 93 on jumping scores of 46.5, 46.5 and 44.5.
Fellow junior Stacy Blair was fourth with 88 points on jumps of 44.5, 43 and 43.5.
“Usually by February, feelings of fear and hesitation are gone and the jumpers have become very comfortable with diving off the edge of a mountain,” Henry said, smiling.
In the pre-states, hosted by Hanover on Feb. 9, the Marauders flew to victory with 388.5 points. Kennett was second with 376 points, followed by Plymouth, 354; Merrimack Valley, 183.5; Rivendell, 93; White Mountains, 85; and Concord, 84.
Individually, Hanover’s Clapp flew to first place with a score of 120 from his best-two-out-of-three jumps. He had scores of 60 on his first jump, 60 on his second and 59 on his third attempt.
Kennett captured second place with Morgan scoring 114.5 points, while Hanover’s Charlie Forbush and Merrimack Valley’s Mychal Reynolds tied for third with 113 points.
Other members from Kennett were McAuliffe, seventh, 104; Battles, 11th, 101; Nichipor, 13th, 99.5; Tasker, 15th, 97; Badger, 16th, 96; Matteo DegliAngeli, 20th, 89.5; Rober-Carpenter, 23rd, 88; Fin Bradley, 27th, 80.5; and Blair, 30th, 77.5.
