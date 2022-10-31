KHS girls cross-country - sixth at State Meet

The Kennett High girls’ cross-country team — (from left) Coach Bernie Livingston, Stephanie Kendzierski, Kaylee McLellan, Lauren Violette, McKayla Dockham, Piper Lopashanski, Molly DellaValla, Jewelz Gorham and Assistant Caoch Eileen Livingston — placed sixth at the Division II State Championships on Saturday at Derryfield Park in Manchester. (COURTESY PHOTO)

MANCHESTER — The Kennett High girls’ cross-country team knew it would take a monumental effort to punch its ticket to the prestigious Meet of Champions — but these Eagles were more than up for the task.

The KHS girls ran 15 seconds faster per girl on average than in any other meet this season to finish sixth overall in the Division II State Championships on Saturday at Derryfield Park in Manchester.

