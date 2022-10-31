MANCHESTER — The Kennett High girls’ cross-country team knew it would take a monumental effort to punch its ticket to the prestigious Meet of Champions — but these Eagles were more than up for the task.
The KHS girls ran 15 seconds faster per girl on average than in any other meet this season to finish sixth overall in the Division II State Championships on Saturday at Derryfield Park in Manchester.
The top six teams along with the top 25 finishers earn the opportunity to compete in the Meet of Champions at Alvirne High School this Saturday (2:30 p.m.). The meet brings together the top teams and runners from Division I, II and III.
“The girls had a phenomenal day,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “On paper, it looked like Coe-Brown was better than us, but on race day, our girls really came through (and beat the Bears by five points to claim sixth place). We ran much better than we were expected to run.”
He added: “The competition was fierce. The girls saved their best race for the right time. Every girl, on average, ran 15 seconds faster than they did at our home meet, which in theory should be a much faster course than Derryfield.”
For the girls, Hanover placed five runners in the top 15 to secure the team victory with 57 points, followed by Oyster River, 80; Bow, 101; Souhegan, 115; Plymouth, 124; Kennett, 142; Coe-Brown, 147; Merrimack Valley, 197; John Stark, 250; Lebanon, 267; Sanborn, 276; Hollis-Brookline, 281; ConVal, 383; and Pelham, 407.
Pembroke, Goffstown, Milford, Laconia and Kingswood did not post team scores as they did not have five athletes finish the race.
The Coe-Brown boys took team honors, placing three runners in the top seven to score 28 points. Souhegan was second with 72 points, followed by Lebanon, 121; Hanover, 125; Oyster River, 176; Milford, 181; Bow, 206; Gkffstown, 235; John Stark, 296; Hollis-Brookline, 303; Merrimack Valley, 307; Plymouth, 324; Pembroke, 372; Kennett, 373; Pelham, 388; Sanborn, 463; Kingswood, 471; ConVal, 479; and Laconia, 510.
In the girl’s race, which had 100 finishers, Souhegan senior Susanna Zahn won the race in 18:51. She was joined on the podium by Oyster River sophomores Haley Kavanaugh and Mackenzie Cook, who finished second and third, respectively, in 18:58 and 19:06.
Kennett was led by senior and captain Kaylee McLellan, who was with overall in 20:29. McLellan has been the Eagles’ top runner all season.
“Kaylee ran the best race of her life,” said Livingston. “By my calculations, she seeded 25th in the state.”
He added: “She went out smart. Tactically, she’s as smart as any runner I’ve ever coached. She doesn’t get rattled, doesn’t go out too fast or too slow — she knows how to race.”
Other KHS finishers were sophomore Piper Lopashanski, who was 20th in 21:26 (her second fastest time of the season); freshman Jewelz Gorham, 27th, 22:05 (a PR by 30 seconds — seventh-fastest freshman); Molly DellaValla, 34th, 22:17 (a PR by 58 seconds); Stephanie Kendzierski, 52nd, 23:30 (3 seconds off her PR); McKayla Dockham, 65th, 24:20 (a season-best); and Lauren Violette, 66th, 24:25 (a season-best).
Individually for the boys, Lebanon senior Birhanu Harriman won the 5K in 15:31. He was joined on the podium by Coe-Brown senior Aidan Cox, who was second in 16:10, and his Lebanon teammate Thomas Wolfe, who was third, 16:18.
“I felt so bad for Aidan,” said Livingston. “He’s one of the top five high school runners in the country, but he pulled a groin muscle three weeks ago. He ran the first mile on Saturday in 4:49 and was 15 seconds ahead but then the injury acted up and he was second after the second mile and gutted it out to the finish. I really think if he was healthy, he’d have broken the state record.”
He added: “Aidan is such a humble competitor, too. I’ve known him for a long time and he’s a class act.”
Cox will run for the University of Virginia next fall.
Kennett was led by senior captain Ben Biche, who was 37th overall in 18:11.
“Ben ran the second-fastest race of his career,” Livingston said. “He cut 4 seconds off his time at Kennett. He ran a great race.”
He added: “The boys finished one spot higher this year a team than last year. Not bad for one senior, two sophomores and four freshmen. The boys were a second faster as a team than they ran in our invitational.”
Other KHS finishers were sophomore Nolan Proulx, who was 62nd in 18:52 (a PR by 50 seconds); sophomore Patrick Laughland, who came into the season rehabbing a broken ankle, 82nd, 20:03 (a second off his season-best); Will Odell, 89th, 20:19 (a PR by 20 seconds); Joseph DellaValla, 103rd, 21:26 (a PR); Ross Stephens, 104th, 21:28 (second-fastest time this season); and Jeffrey Tierney, 106th, 21:34 (1 second off his PR).
The top six teams and top 25 runners at the Meet of Champions will qualify for the New England Cross-Country Championships on Nov. 12.
“Kaylee has a shot,” said Livingston. “The last time we had an individual girl make it was Kathleen Maynard in 2004. The last boy was Nick Brown in 2016.”
Livingston said the goal for the KHS girls at Alvirne is to run faster than this week.
“A lot of good competition will be there,” he said. “I’m not worried about the team placing, I just hope that we can go down there and everyone runs faster than this week. As a coach, you can’t ask for any more than that to have your team run its best race of the season at the state meet.”
