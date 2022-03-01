CONWAY — The Kennett High cross-country teams closed the book on the regular season last Thursday with a 5K race in Waterville Valley. KHS junior Carli Krebs won the race for the girls, while the Eagles finished second as a team behind a solid Plymouth squad for the girls. Inter-Lakes skied to the win for the boys.
In a field of 27 skiers, Krebs skied to the win in 18 minutes, 41.3 seconds. She was followed by a pair of Plymouth skiers — Addi Englund and Ella Ronci — who finished second and third, respectively, in 18:53 and 19:24.
Senior Grace Perley was the second Eagle to cross the finish line, placing fourth overall in 19:48. She was followed by teammates Joce Anzaldi, seventh, 20:16; Piper Lopashanski, 11th, 21:26; Jordan Meier, 16th, 23:28; Maya Gove, 18th, 24:03; Leah Alkalay, 20th, 25:05; and Zoe Groves, 26th, 28:40.
Berlin’s lone skier, Cora Treiss, who often trains with the Kennett team, was sixth in 20:09.
Plymouth edged Kennett by three points, 386-383 to take team honors, while Inter-Lakes, Berlin, White Mountains and Profile did not post team scores as they did not have the necessary four skiers to finish the race to do so.
For the boys, Leo Ebner of Plymouth won the race by 20 seconds in 17:37. There were 24 racers.
Owen Carney of Inter-Lakes was second in 17:57.3, while Plymouth’s Nicholas Ring was just a second behind in third in 17:58.9.
Kennett’s lone skier, a sophomore Gabriel Freedman, was fourth overall in 18:24.
Inter-Lakes skied to team honors with 376 points to edge Plymouth, 371, and Profile, 370, while Kennett, Moultonborough and White Mountains did not post team scores.
Coach Steve Vosburgh was pleased with how the Eagles skied and believes his troops are peaking at the right time with the Division I Boys and Girls Cross-Country Ski Championships on the horizon. Great Glen Trails will host the state championships next Tuesday, March 8 at 9 a.m.
The top 10 classical and freestyle (skate) skiers from the Division I and II State Meets receive an invitation to the prestigious Meet of Champions, which is scheduled to be held Tuesday, March 15 at Proctor Academy at 4 p.m.
In other Eagle news away from the nest, Grace Castonguay closed out her sophomore season and first racing for Saint Michael’s University by leading the Purple Knights all season in carnival races.
On Friday, Castonguay was 31st in the 15K freestyle race at UNH Carnival in Jackson, finishing in 47:05 (6 minutes ahead of her nearest teammate). On Saturday, in the 5K classic, also at Jackson Ski Touring, she was 36th in 16:46.
Theo Castonguay, who will race for and attend St. Mikes in the fall, took on the Beast from the East — Mount Washington — on Sunday in the annual Ski, Shoe and Fatbike to the Clouds 10K up the iconic mountain. He was second overall in 55:15 behind Chocorua resident Tristan Williams, who won the race in 50:33.
