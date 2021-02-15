CONWAY — The Kennett High ski jump team is once again state and national champions in the sport.
The Eagles saved their best performances of the season for the Division I State Ski Jumping Championships at Proctor Academy in Concord on Thursday night. The hometown flock soared past defending champs Hanover to win the crown by four points, 285.5 to 381.5.
Plymouth was third with 366 points, followed by Concord, 176; and Merrimack Valley, 86.
While the NHIAA does not at the moment recognize an overall state champion team for the girls, Kennett senior Liz Koroski flew to individual honors and bragging rights at the top high school female high school jumper in the country on Thursday. The KHS girls took five of the top 6 places.
Coach Chip Henry’s Flight Squad had been rounding into form in this abbreviated COVID-19 season, and he thought Hanover would “have its hands full.” He was right on the mark.
“It was a wonderful night,” Henry said on Friday just minutes before the team boarded one of two buses along with the state champion girl’s alpine team for a parade through the North Conway and Conway. “They peaked at the right time. After a couple of practice jumps which let them get a feel for the hill, they brought their A-game.”
Last year, Hanover won the team title with 389 points, followed by KHS, which won the title in 2017 and ’18, second with 379.5 points.
“We picked the best meet for our best jumps,” Henry said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this bunch.”
Individually, Hanover’s Teddy Ruth, the defending state champ, soared to first place for the second consecutive year with a score of 121 from his best-two-out-of-three jumps. He had scores of 58 on his first jump, 61 on his second and 60 on his third attempt.
Fellow Marauder Cam Forbush was second with 120.5 points, while Kennett’s Parker Mustapha rounded out the podium in third with 115 points.
“Teddy looked excellent,” Henry said, praising the Marauder. “He and Cam had quite a battle for first and then we were hot on their heels.”
Other Eagles who jumped included Sean Morgan, fourth, 114; Shea Mulkern, fifth, 106.5; Griffin McAuliffe, sixth, 105.5; Sawyer Battles, 12th, 93; and Willem Badger, 17th, 84.
For the girls, Koroski scored 89 points to edge Hanover’s Greta Holland, 88.5, while fellow Eagle Vivian Rober Carpenter rounded out the top three in third with 85 points.
“Liz got better as the night went on,” Henry said. “She got more confident and comfortable. Her last jump (23 meters) was the furthest of the night. I’ve never seen her look so good.”
He added: “Vivian looked fantastic. The (Proctor) jump flies a little further than ours, but everyone looked super comfortable and confident. All of our jumpers had a super night.”
Kennett’s Liz Blair was fourth, 84, followed by teammates Camden Capozzoli, fifth, 79; and Dylan Derby, sixth, 77.5.
The Eagles will lose four seniors to graduation in the spring in Koroski, Capozzoli and Derby for the girls, while Mustapha is the lone boy scheduled to leave the nest.
“They’re a super bunch of kids,” Henry said. “I’m really going to miss our seniors, but we’re sending them off on a high note.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.