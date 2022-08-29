CONWAY — After the shortest preseason on record, a mere nine days, the 2022-23 sports season is scheduled to officially open on the links at the North Conway Country Club on Wednesday when the Kennett High golf team hosts three other schools.
The Eagles are slated to host rival Kingswood, Portsmouth and St. Thomas at 3:30 p.m.
Kennett, Kingswood, Portsmouth, St. Thomas are lone Division II schools playing in the second week of the preseason, which opened on Aug. 13.
Eight schools — Bow, Goffstown, Hollis-Brookline, Milford, Oyster River, Pembroke, Trinity and Winnacunnet — are all scheduled to open their seasons on Aug. 30, while Alvirne has the latest start to it season, teeing off on Sept. 1 with a match in Plaistow against hosts Timberlane, Bow and Portsmouth.
“I think we’d all like to have more time to prepare,” Ed Bradley, Eagles’ head coach, from the driving range at North Conway Country Club during practice on Monday, said.
Bradley and Assistant Coach Steve Piotrow have 22 boys and girls on the roster this season, but a few have yet to arrive due to work commitments.
“Steve is really an amazing guy,” Bradley said. “He comes up with some great ideas for games to help the kids work on their games.”
Bradley added: “We want to thank all of the local courses for being so supportive of us. Kevin Walker and the folks at the North Conway Country Club, our home course, have been terrific. And, the Valley Originals have been good to us once again. We really appreciate all of the support.”
Last year, Kennett went 2-24 in regular-season action, coming up just short in many close matches.
Kennett lost seniors Nick Houghton-LaClair, Cassidy Krieger, Griffin McAuliffe, Henry Moneypenny and Spencer Ogren to graduation last June.
In the Division II playoffs, seven schools qualified for the state team tournament on Oct. 14. Oyster River took team honors with a score of 389, topping Windham and Winnacunnet which rounded out the top 3 with 398 and 402 points, respectively.
In the individual tournament held Oct. 17-18, Noah LeClair of Alvirne High School shot rounds of 72 and 76 to best the field of 14 golfers by one stroke at +4. Samuel Maurice of Trinity High was second at +5 (72, 77), while Kennett junior Ben Dougherty tied for third with Oyster River’s Jack Poitras at +7. Dougherty shot 75, 76, while Poitras went 77, 74.
Also, last fall, Bradley announced senior Cassidy Krieger as the recipient of the Golf Award.
The golf award "is presented to that player who demonstrates those intangibles that are part of the game; honesty, integrity and character. Also, that player who demonstrates that team comes before the individual in a sport where you usually play for yourself."
Dougherty, who will play No. 1 for the Eagles, is this year’s team captain. Sophomores Connor Wiggin and Matt Charrette will also be in the starting eight for KHS along with Brady Parsons, freshman Dylan Hooper, sophomore Noah Hembree and junior Zach Moore.
“We’re still working on the lineup,” Bradley said. “There are several people in the mix fighting for spots.”
The NHIAA is again using the stroke-play scoring system, which rewards the lowest score. From 2018-19, the Stableford system, which places points for various scores on a hole had been used. Officials believed it would also speed up the pace of play.
Stableford scoring rewards 6 points for a double eagle, 5 for an eagle, 4 for a birdie, 3 for par, 2 for a bogey and 1 for a double bogey. If the golfer hasn’t finished the hole at double bogey, the hole is over and they receive no points.
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Durham next Tuesday, Aug. 30 (3:30 p.m.) for a match against Kingswood, Windham, the host Bobcats of Oyster River.
The Eagles will close out next week with a Sept. 1 (first day of school) trek to Goffstown to play the host Grizzlies, Oyster River and St. Thomas.
The Eagles are back home at North Conway Country Club on Sept. 14 when Oyster River and Kingswood come to town for a 3:30 p.m. match.
The regular season is scheduled to conclude on Oct. 5 with a match in Dover against Milford, Trinity and hosts St. Thomas.
The Division II team playoffs are scheduled to be held Oct. 13 (9 a.m. tee times) at the Ridgewood Country Club in Moultonborough.
The individual tournament for Division II boys will be on Oct. 15 at the Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord (tee times to be assigned).
The individual tournament for girls is planned for Oct. 1 (medal flight and qualifier championship flight) at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands in Salem.
The championship flight finals are targeted for Oct. 15 at the Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord (tee times to be assigned).
