8-22-22 KHS Golf - Ben Dougherty

Junior Ben Dougherty drives the ball at the Kennett golf match at the North Conway Country Club last fall. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — After the shortest preseason on record, a mere nine days, the 2022-23 sports season is scheduled to officially open on the links at the North Conway Country Club on Wednesday when the Kennett High golf team hosts three other schools.

The Eagles are slated to host rival Kingswood, Portsmouth and St. Thomas at 3:30 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.