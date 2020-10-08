CONWAY — Off to a 1-1 start following a tough 21-20 loss at home on Senior Night last Saturday at Gary Millen Stadium, it’s back to work this week for members of the Kennett High football. The Eagles have the potential to be one of the top teams in Division II this fall but with an abbreviated schedule, just five regular-season games, the margin for error is a lot smaller.
Plymouth came from behind with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to erase a 20-7 Kennett lead on Saturday in a contest the Eagles dominated for most of the first three quarters. The offense looked crisp with three first-half touchdown passes from Parker Coleman to Cole Salyards, while the defense was aggressive and the Bobcats had no answer for Evan Koroski, who had three sacks on Plymouth’s first eight offensive snaps.
“We had them for three quarters,” said Vaughn Beckwith, Eagles’ head coach, by phone on Sunday. “I said at halftime if we can score one more time it’s over, but we never scored again, and Plymouth, to its credit, won the turnover battle 3-0. Those turnovers in the fourth quarter really hurt us and put us in a tough spot.”
He added: “We played with intensity, played physical and did all the things we needed to do to win but fell just one point short. We made a few more mistakes than Plymouth and they capitalized on us miscues. We’ve got to show some grit now.”
“I reminded the boys after the game, last year, Plymouth lost its first game of the season and after they lost to us were 2-2 and they regrouped to reach the state championship game. A lot can be taken from what they did. We can see a path but we know we’ve got a lot of work ahead.”
Kennett, which went 7-3 last year and hosted a playoff game, losing to 49-21 to eventual champs Hollis-Brookline, lost 11 seniors — Russell Chick, Jack Wheeler, Braeden Bailey, Malik Memia, Austin Parker, Ethan Ouellette, Jackson Ogren and captains Dom Jones, Justin Olson, Will Eaton, and Trevor LaRusso — to graduation last June.
There are 54 boys out for the team (13 seniors, 13 juniors, 16 sophomores and 11 freshmen) this fall including seniors Ethan Baillargeon, Noah Barrows, Evan Dascoulias, Parker Coleman, Atticus Fayle, Gaven Gagne, Bobby Graustein, Kyle Perry, Cole Salyards, Braden Santuccio, Mason Smith, Thomas Troon and Heath Woodward; juniors Camden Bailey, Tanner Bennett, Connor Bunker, Remmy Chaput, Walker Coughlan, Hunter Daggett, Cody Eastman, TJ Holland, Alex Johnson, Isaiah Scharnowske, Colin Sheldon; sophomores Sawyer Battles, Sean Carrier, Jordan Egers, Austin Hatch, Joe Hebert, Brady Hooper, Evan Koroski, Trevor Larson, Elijah Littlefield, Noah Nowell, Cooper Santuccio, Traevon Spurlock, Kyle Stearns and Cole Westover; and freshmen Albert Bunker, Moss Dakota, Dominic Drew, Lincoln Garland, Brandon Grieb, Ryan MacDonald, Brody Nagle, Killian McPherson, Zach Moore, Tavon Porter, Sam Treshinsky and Tyler Walcott.
The hometown flock opened the fall in impressive fashion with a 38-0 victory over Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough in Center Harbor on Sept. 26. Kennett scored on its first five possessions and six of seven in the opening half to put the contest away early. While putting up 38 points in the first half, the KHS defense also looked dominant, holding the Lakers without a first down over the first 24 minutes.
Coleman, who has six touchdown passes through the first two weeks, threw three against the Lakers, connecting on a 17-yard strike to Perry, a 12-yard toss to Fayle and a 35-yard touchdown pass to Salyards, while Bennett ran for two scores and Koroski added the other TD on the ground.
For much of the summer, it looked like football might not happen this fall. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association had deemed football and indoor volleyball as the two most at-risk sports going into the school. The Eagles, behind a solid, phased in re-entry program crafted by Athletic Trainer Colby Locke of Mountain Center Physical Therapy and Athletic Director Neal Weaver, took the safest path to return and it’s paying dividends.
“We look at every day as a gift,” said Beckwith. “I think the NHIAA made some good smart decisions and Colby wrote all of the phased protocols and he and Neal were able to fine-tune it. Every day we get in is one more day than we thought we would six months ago.”
Joining Beckwith, who will handle offensive coordinator duties, on the staff are many familiar faces. Todd Giles is in his second year as the defensive coordinator for the Kennett varsity.
Two former Kennett standouts — Nick Graziano and Nate Arnold — are made their high school coaching debuts last year and are back in the fold. Graziano is the junior varsity coach, while Arnold handles freshman coaching reins, while the lone newcomer, but certainly not new to Kennett football, is 1991 alumnus Harley Lowd, who will serve as an assistant varsity coach
Andy Pepin and Chris Bailey are also volunteer coaches for the program, While Kelley Jon Scrugg, who served as team manager from 1987-91, and again since 2009, is back on the sidelines as the team manager.
Beckwith, who has been a football coach at Kennett since 2009 and head coach since 2014, loves the sport.
“I think sports have an opportunity to teach many life lessons,” he said. “For some, sports is where it clicks for them. It was an important part of my youth and for me, it’s an opportunity to give back.”
The players voted and the coaches added their input on who this year’s captains are seniors Coleman and Santuccio.
Preseason was much shorter than in previous years and there were no scrimmages against other schools. Having a bit of a veteran team was a plus give the abbreviated schedule according to Beckwith, but it’s been a challenge for some of the younger players, who’ve been asked to absorb a lot in a short period of time.
The offense has had no trouble putting points on the board. It’s led by Coleman, who is in his third year as the starting quarterback. Bailey is the backup after leading the JV team last year.
“Parker is primed to have a big year,” said Beckwith. “His confidence continues to grow.”
Four of five starters return up front on the offensive line with Stearns at center; Santuccio and Eastman are at guard and Graustein and Woodward at the tackle spots where Holland is also expected to see action
Gagne, Baillargeon and Robitaille are a tight-end, while Seavey may play there, too.
Perry will play the “Z” spot with Salyards as the “A” while Bennett, Barrows and Koroski are running backs.
Fayle, know as “House,” with play the “X” along with Scharnowske and Dascoulis, who’s is also the team’s kicker.
“We have a lot of skill in the running and passing game,” Beckwith said. “I’m hoping we’ll be able to put a lot of stress on teams.
The Kennett defense may be as deep as it’s been in years. Playing the line are Graustein and Santuccio and Koroski at defensive end, while Woodward, Eastman, Holland, Stearns and Hatch will play defensive tackle.
Gagne, Perry, Bennett and Koroski form a more than capable linebacking crew.
“We have a lot of experience in out front eight,” Beckwith said.
Dascoulias, Barrows and Scharnowske will be the cover corners while Salyards is at strong safety.
Beckwith is upbeat about his team.
“We could have an exciting season,” he said, “but we’ve also got to understand that we need to take things one game at a time. We could get a call from a team saying they can’t play (due to the coronavirus), but we’re cautiously optimistic that we’ll be able to get the whole season in.”
