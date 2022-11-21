CONWAY — Officials announced the captains for the Kennett Eagles Hockey Alumni Classic Tournament on Monday — Caleb McPherson, Mackenzie Murphy and Connor Tofflemoyer. Play is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Ham Ice Arena at 5 p.m.
Murphy is riding a two-year win streak at the helm, including last year when 33 former Eagles suited up and took the ice for plenty of non-stop action. And, when the final puck came to rest, taking first place in the three-team tourney and earning bragging rights was Team White, captained by Murphy, Class of 2018, who also lifted the cup in 2019 in his first year of eligibility to play with the alumni.
The tournament was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mackenzie Murphy, his brother, Kevin Murphy, Class of 2012, and Dillon Smith, ’13, organized last year’s event. The three took part in a draft, selecting their squads.
McPherson, Mackenzie Murphy and Tofflemoyer will draft their teams next week.
Members of the Team White, coached by Justin Frechette, were Bobby Davis, ’15; Connor Furtado, ’18; Brad Hauser ’08; Mark Lane, ’07; Mike Lane, ’00; Griffin Meador, ’10; Joe Murphy, ’09; Mackenzie Murphy, ’18; Mike Skelton, ’08; and Jon Simpson, ’00.
Members of Team Gray were Brad Canavari, ’14; Connor Doucette, ’18; Dakota Fields, ’20; Ben Hall, ’06; Evan Howland, Class of 1996; Chris King, ’12; Anthony LaRusso, ’13; Kevin Murphy, ’12; Jonny Pankhurst, ’11; and Miles Woodbury, ’20.
Members of Team Gold, coached by Dan Luchetti, included Todd Frechette, Class of 2004; Colby Hall, ’21; Caleb McPherson, ’18; Jeff Palmer, ’19; Brady Shaw, ’21; Chuckie Smith, ’11; Dillon Smith, ’13; Connor Tofflemoyer, ’20; George Weigold, ’09; and Bryson Wrobleski, ’21.
Results:
Game 1: Team White 3, Team Gray 1.
Game 2: Team Gold 2, Team White 1.
Game 3: Team Gray 3, Team Gold 1.
With all three teams going 1-1 in round-robin play, Team White and Team Gray advanced to the championship game based on total goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.