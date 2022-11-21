CONWAY — Officials announced the captains for the Kennett Eagles Hockey Alumni Classic Tournament on Monday — Caleb McPherson, Mackenzie Murphy and Connor Tofflemoyer. Play is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Ham Ice Arena at 5 p.m.

Murphy is riding a two-year win streak at the helm, including last year when 33 former Eagles suited up and took the ice for plenty of non-stop action. And, when the final puck came to rest, taking first place in the three-team tourney and earning bragging rights was Team White, captained by Murphy, Class of 2018, who also lifted the cup in 2019 in his first year of eligibility to play with the alumni.

