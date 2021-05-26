CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ lacrosse team will close the book on the regular season on Friday when the Eagles host rival Plymouth at 4 p.m. The hometown flock will be looking for a measure of revenge after falling 8-7 in Plymouth on Monday. The loss came on the heels of a 12-7 setback to the Sachems in Laconia on May 18.
Kennett sits at 1-9 in Division II with four matches canceled to open the season due to COVID-19.
Coach Steve Graustein’s troops were level with the Bobcats on Monday at the opening quarter tied at 3-3. The boys from Conway were 0-18 on face-offs and committed seven penalties on the afternoon, and the hosts took advantage of the opportunities.
Plymouth (11-3 in Division III) led 6-4 at halftime and 8-4 heading into the fourth quarter. KHS netted the final three games but sadly time ran out on the Eagles.
Freshman Robbie Murphy led the Kennett offense with three goals and an assist, while sophomore Jacob Infinger scored twice and senior Gavin Eldridge Ferry had a goal and an assist; junior Isiah Mojica added a goal and fellow junior Sean Morgan had an assist.
This was the fourth meeting of the season between KHS and PHS. Plymouth has won all four contests, including three by just one goal, taking the first match 12-5 at home on April 20, followed by a 4-3 home win on April 27 and a 6-5 win in Conway on April 29.
Against Laconia (7-1 in Division III), the Sachems jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening frame and never trailed. The Eagles, who fell 6-5 to boys from Laconia in Conway two days earlier, scored three goals in the first quarter to trail 4-3 heading into the second period.
Laconia led 7-3 at the break and 9-4 after three quarters. KHS committed a season-high 32 turnovers in the match.
Murphy again led the Kennett attack, netting four goals.
The Eagles were 7-19 on face-offs, while goalie Kyle Stearns saved eight of the 20 shots he faced on the afternoon.
Seniors Ethan Baillargeon, Atticus “House” Fayle, Gaven Eldridge-Ferry, Gaven Gagne, Bobby Graustein, Dalton Petell, Brad Santuccio, Brady Shaw and Bryson Wrobleski will play their final home games on Friday when the Bobcats come to town.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted an open tournament format with lacrosse this spring due to the coronavirus, allowing schools to play a regional schedule and out of the division.
Teams were placed into four regional clusters for the playoffs. There were five teams in the Region 3 cluster. Kennett along with Hanover, Kingswood, Bow and Merrimack were placed in Region 3. All five schools were placed into a hat and drawn at random for seedings and home teams.
As luck would have it, Kennett drew the No. 5 seed and is scheduled to travel to Hanover (4-5) on Monday to play the Marauders, the No. 4 seeds, at 4 p.m. The winner of this game advances to play No. 1 Bow (5-6) on Wednesday, June 2, at 5 p.m.
Kingswood (12-0), the No. 2 seed, is slated to host No. 3 Merrimack Valley (3-8) also on June 2 at 6 p.m.
The two winning schools will advance to meet in the Division II quarterfinals on Saturday, June 5 (5 p.m.), at the site of the remaining highest seed.
