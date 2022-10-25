CONWAY — Bring on the playoffs.
The Kennett High boys’ soccer team (7-8-1), the No. 9 seeds, is scheduled to open the Division II tournament on the road in Penacook on Wednesday with a 5 p.m. match against No. 8 Merrimack Valley (9-6-1).
This will be the second meeting this fall between the Eagles and the Pride. MV won the first encounter 3-1 in Conway on Sept. 14. That was a long time ago according to the Kennett faithful who have seen their side grow in confidence over the last half of the season.
“We’re OK with seeing Merrimack Valley again,” Coach Kevin Lebel said by phone on Sunday. “They’re not a physical or real big team but they can pass the ball well. The key for us will be to if we can stay compact, force turnovers and then counter-attack.”
In his first year at the helm, Lebel has been pleased with how the team has developed over the past two months.
“We attained all of the goals we set at the start of the season,” he said, with the top of that list being a playoff berth, followed by landing a good seed for the postseason.
With 18 teams in the division, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association has a 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play. This means the top 12 teams make the tournament. The top four teams receive first-round byes and the next four seeds host first-round games on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Kingswood, for the first time in the program’s history, is the No. 1 seed and sports a 13-2-1 record. The Knights, along with Oyster River (12-2-2), ConVal (13-3) and Lebanon (12-4) received first-round byes.
In other preliminary round action on Wednesday, No. 5 Hollis-Brookline (11-4-1) hosts Trinity (5-10-1); No. 6 Coe-Brown (10-4-2) hosts No. 11 Milford (6-10-0); and No. 7 Bow (11-5) hosts No. 10 Pelham (6-8-2) in 3 p.m. matches.
The winner of the match between Kennett and Merrimack Valley will advance to play Kingswood in Wolfeboro on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The Knights, who are undefeated in their last 13 matches, bested the Eagles twice during the regular season, winning 2-1 at home on opening day on Aug. 30, and then 2-0 in Conway on Sept. 17.
Kingswood beat Merrimack Valley in the one meeting between the two programs, winning 2-1 in Penacook on Oct. 18.
Kennett closed out the regular season by going 1-2 last week. The hometown flock extended its unbeaten run to five with a nice 2-1 victory at Covered Bridge Field over Milford (6-10) on Wednesday; dropped a tough 1-0 result in Amherst to Souhegan (5-11) on Friday; and fell 3-0 to Oyster River at the Bridge on Senior Day Saturday morning.
After a scoreless first half, the Eagles got goals less than 3 minutes apart to beat Milord. Senior captain Alex Clark dribbled past two Milford defenders and then skillfully tucked the ball home to put the hosts up at 56:20.
The Eagles doubled their pleasure with a sensational goal in the 59th minute. Willem Badger, a senior captain, sent a long cross from the right flank into the penalty area that freshman Timmy Sprouse ran onto and headed a laser into the far post, making it 2-0.
KHS never seemed to find its footing on the turf against Souhegan and fell on a second-half goal.
“We didn’t do a lot of things,” Lebel said. “No pressure on the ball. We had gaps in our lines and we didn’t keep our shape.”
The hometown flock honored seniors Willem Badger, Brigham Bettencourt, Jackson Burke, Alex Clark, Aiden Colbath and Jacob Infinger prior to Saturday’s contest for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years. Coach Lebel did a nice job sprinkling in a little humor while recognizing his players. KHS soccer also recognized Oyster River’s eight seniors with a gift.
The visiting Bobcats, playing a 4-4-3 formation looked to use their speedy wings to create chances. KHS fullbacks Bettencourt and Bure were up for the task while central defender Robbie Murphy and Infinger were rock-solid.
The visitors did have good scoring opportunities in the eighth minute and with 18 minutes left in the half, but Colbath made two big-time saves to keep the match scoreless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.