CONWAY — Hanover held off a frantic challenge from Bow in the slalom to successfully repeat as Division II State Alpine champions at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway on a chilly Monday. The Marauders won the team title by just two points.
Host Kennett High didn’t have the day it was hoping for on the Competition Slope at Cranmore, finishing third overall out of 12 schools. The Eagles had a few hiccups in GS but improved in the afternoon slalom.
Hanover took team honors with 725 points. Bow was second with 723 points, while Kennett, the state runner-up last winter, finished third with 695 points. Kingswood was fourth with 647 points, followed by Souhegan, 637; Goffstown, 621; Hollis-Brookline, 616; ConVal, 601; Oyster River, 589; Windham, 513; Pembroke, 364; and John Stark, 176.
“It was a fantastic day of racing,” Laurel Zengilowski, Eagles’ head coach, said. “Congratulations to the Hanover boys.”
The action got underway Monday morning with a minus-five wind chill with giant slalom. Hanover placed four skiers inside the top 12 to score 372 points to claim the GS title. Bow was second with 366 points, followed by Kennett, 344, to round out the top three.
Individually, Bow’s Eli Gadbois posted the fastest two runs (29.02 and 29.45) to win the race in 58.47. Fellow Falcon Patrick Wachsmuth was second in 1:00.16, while Souhegan’s Adain Leary round out the podium in third in 1:00.75.
Kennett was led by sophomore Joey Nichipor, who finished sixth in 1:01.10. He was followed by Carter Tasker, 14th, 1:03.52; Reed Karnopp, 15th, 1:03.75; Liam Chesley, 28th, 1:07.84; and Henry Moneypenny, 33rd, 1:10.90.
Junior Bridger Viger ran into some rough luck on the course and was unable to finish both runs.
Viger and his fellow Eagles were much more consistent in the afternoon slalom. Tasker led the hometown flock, finishing eighth in 1:11.85, followed by Nichipor, 12th, 1:14.12; Viger, 15th, 1:17.46; Karnopp, 18th, 1:18.26; and Cheley, 22nd, 1:20.77.
Senior Sean Morgan was 21st after the first run (39.38), but did not finish his second run.
Topping the podium was Wachsmuth, who had the fastest two runs of the day (30.92 and 30.65) to win by more than 3 seconds in 1:01.57. Hanover’s Wesley Stocken was second, 1:05.05, while Gadbois was third, 1:06.92.
Bow took the team slalom title with 357 points, while Hanover was second, 353, and Kennett, close third, 351.
By virtue of top 10 finishes, Nichipor and Tasker have punched their tickets to represent Kennett at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Feb. 24. The meet brings together the top 10 boys and girls from the divisions for a day of slalom and GS racing.
Kennett loses seniors Ansel Barclay, Reed Karnopp, Henry Moneypenny, Sean Morgan and Brandyn Nault to graduation in June, but returns a host of talented skiers to the nest next year.
