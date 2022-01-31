FRYEBURG, Maine — If you have any fingernails left then you haven’t been to a Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills hockey game this winter. The Ice Cats have been in more than their share of nail biters and have emerged victorious in all but one contest.
The Ice Cats, who have played seven games all decided by no more than two goals, rattled off their fifth straight win and remained near the top of the Class A standings following a 3-2 victory over St. Doms at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn, Maine, on Saturday. It was a rare game with neither team getting whistled for a penalty.
The victory lifted Wayne Neiman’s troops to 6-1.
Despite being outshot 30-27, it was the Ice Cats who left the rink with the points, and once again, FA/LR/OH got the job done in the third period with talented junior Caleb Micklon netting the game-winner from linemate Owen Galligan. It was his seventh goal of the season, while he and Galligan now sit on 15 points for the season, tied for the most points in the league.
Galligan has 10 goals and five assists, while Micklon has seven goals and eight assists.
The Ice Cats got on the scoreboard first in the opening period. Wyatt Knightly lit the lamp for his fifth goal of the season with assists going to Jacob Lemery ad Kadan Neureuther.
St. Doms, which outshot FA/LR/OH 12-9 in the period, level the score on a goal by junior Miles Frenette, his first this season, only to see the Ice Cats take the lead into the break on Neil Heath’s first goal of the campaign off a feed from Micklon.
The Saints got the lone goal in a defensive second period with Timothee Oullette, a sophomore, scoring his fourth of the winter from Aiden Belanger to knot the contest at 2-2.
Noah Grant got the win in goal for the Ice Cats, recording 28 saves as he improved to 5-1 between the pipes this winter.
Current Class A standings as of Monday had Edward Little (7-0) on top with 14 points (35 goals for, 2 against); Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (6-1), 12 points (27 goals, 18 against); South Portland (5-1), 10 points (26 goals, 8 against); Thornton Academy (5-1), 10 points (23 goals, 9 against); Scarborough (4-3) 8 points (24 goals, 25 against); MTA/Lisbon/Morse (4-4), 8 points (16 goals, 34 against); Lewiston (3-1), 6 points (22 goals, 12 against); Windham/Westbook/Bonny Eagle (3-3), 6 points (20 goals, 17 against); Falmouth (3-4), 6 points (21 goals, 21 against); Bangor (2-1), 4 points (6 goals, 5 against); MNTS Nighthawks (2-5), 4 points (16 goals, 23 against); St. Dominic (1-7), 2 points (19 goals, 52 against); Portland/Deering (0-5), 0 points (8 goals, 29 against); and Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (0-6), 0 points (10 goals, 29 against).
The Ice Cats were scheduled back in action on Monday, on the road against Kennebunk (0-3 in Class B) at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine, but the game has been canceled due to the Rams going remote for 10 days due to COVID-19.
FA/LR/OH is slated to host Gardiner (2-3 in Class B) at the Bridgton Ice Arena in Bridgton, Maine, on Friday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.