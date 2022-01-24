CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team inched closer to clinching a playoff spot after going 2-1 last week. The Eagles put the defensive clamps on Josh Stark in Weare to open the week with a 66-34 win last Tuesday, then followed that up with a 50-32 win at home over Berlin in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Thursday, but came up short in their bid for a three-for-three week against Souhegan, the top team in Division II, in Amherst on Friday, falling 73-24.
Friday’s loss dropped the Eagles to 7-8 in Division II and 11-8 overall after winning the 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Tournament in Farmington over the Christmas break.
As of Monday, Coach Jack Loony’s troops sat ninth in the league table, trailing Souhegan (11-0), Pelham (10-0), ConVal (10-1), Lebanon (9-1), Sanborn (12-3), Pembroke (9-3), Laconia (7-6) and Kingswood (7-6).
In the lone home game last week, Berlin (1-9 in Division III) had no answer for KHS senior
Nick Houghton-LaClair, who was red-hot all night. He finished with a game-high 26 points while connecting on eight 3-pointers, including several from beyond the NBA arc. Nick was truly en fuego!
Kennett, behind a pair of Ben Dougherty 3-pointers and a Houghton-LaClair trey, jumped out to an 11-7 lead after the first quarter.
Berlin’s Jeremiah Dow, who had 16 points to lead the Mountaineers, gave the boys from the top of Pinkham Notch the lead 12-11 with 5:03 left in the first half, but Kennett rattled off the next 12 points (a Houghton-LaClair three-pointer; a Spencer Ogren jumper; another Houghton-LaClair three-pointer; a Grady Livingston steal and coast-to-coast layup; and a Houghton-LaClair floater in the lane) and never looked back.
KHS led 23-14 at the intermission.
The Eagles went on a 17-2 run to open the third quarter (Houghton-LaClair three-pointer; Braden Bailey offensive put-back; Bailey, three-pointer; Bailey, steal and layup; Isaiah Mojica free throw; and back-to-back Houghton-LaClair three-pointers) and it was 40-16 just like that.
Houghton-LaClair drained two more three-pointers much to the delight of his teammates and the Bleacher Creatures in the stands early in the fourth quarter before leaving to a standing ovation.
While Houghton-LaClair had 26 points; Bailey added a career-high nine points; Dougherty and Ogren, six each; Livingston, two; and Mojica, one.
The win gave the Eagles bragging rights and a season-sweep of longtime rivals Berlin. KHS beat the Mountaineers 54-38 in Berlin on Dec. 22.
It’s another three-game week for Kennett, and this one will mark the end of the regular season. The Eagles were scheduled to host Oyster River (3-8) on Monday night. Results were not known as of press time.
On Wednesday (6:30 p.m.), KHS is scheduled to host rival Plymouth (3-10); and wrap up the week by traveling to Bow (6-8) on Friday (7 p.m.).
It’s Senior Night on Wednesday for the hometown flock. Before tipoff, the Eagles will recognize seniors Spencer Ballou, Shane Fay, Nick Houghton-LaClair, Grady Livingston, Isaiah Mojica, Spencer Ogren and Ameer Senor for their commitment and dedication to the program over the last four years.
Kennett will also be looking for a season sweep of the Bobcats after winning the first encounter 56-52 in Plymouth on Jan. 12.
