CONWAY — Riding a three-game win streak and playing arguably its best hockey of the season, Kennett High is ready for the puck to drop on the Division III playoffs.
The No. 6 seeded Eagles (9-8-1) will travel to play No. 3 Pembroke-Campbell (14-4) in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Coach Michael Lane likes the matchup but says there are no easy games in the playoffs.
“I think we knew at the start of the season that every game would be highly-competitive and they have been,” he said. “Every single team in the playoffs except for Sanborn-Epping, we’ve played one-goal games with them.”
He added: “I feel like we’ve played pretty well down the stretch. It’s good to be going into the playoffs with a bit of momentum.”
Pembroke-Campbell won both encounters with the Eagles this season despite being outshot in both games. The PAC beat KHS 2-1 at home on Jan. 11 and won 4-3 in overtime at the Ham Arena on Feb. 11.
“They’re a good team, well coached,” said Lane. “We have to come ready to play and play well in all phases.”
Kennett closed out the regular season with two wins less than 24 hours apart. The Eagles came from behind to beat Hollis Brookline-Derryfield (12-6) 2-1 at the Ham on Friday, and on Saturday afternoon, hosted and beat Laconia-Winnisquam-Inter-Lakes (0-18) on Senior Night 9-3.
Hockey fans were treated to a thriller on Friday. After two scoreless periods, Kennett opened the third frame with a great chance from Seavey that was saved, and the Warriors quickly turned defense into offense. David LeMay scored the game’s first goal off a feed from Jesse Gertz at 14:34 to make it 1-0.
The Eagles, to their credit, never got rattled and were rewarded for their efforts with 11:19 to play when Cam Fusco redirected home a blast from the point by Robbie Murphy for the equalizer. Goalie Cavin Quinn never saw the puck until it was behind him.
Quinn stood tall and kept the game tied with 5:27 to play left when he stoned Fusco from point-blank range with a terrific save.
Kennett goalie Zach Moore was also equal to the task and made a nice stop on a knuckling shot from the right point with 3:28 to play.
The Eagles sent their fans home happy with just 41 ticks left in regulation play. Defenseman Sawyer Hussey went on an end-to-end rush and sent a pass across the goalmouth that Seavey calmly tucked home for the game-winner.
“I thought that was a good character win,” Lane said. “To be down and come back the way we did was nice. We’d been in so many of those sorts of games where things have not gone our way.”
Prior to Saturday’s game, the Eagles recognized seniors Noah Keefe, Jack Robinson and Sam Seavey for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
“Senior Night is always special,” said Lane. “Sam, Jack and Noah got to live through the COVID years. As freshmen, they made it to the championship game (which wasn’t played due to the onset of the pandemic and Kennett was named co-champs with Berlin-Gorham). This was really the first normal year for them. They’ve done a great job with their leadership both on and off the ice. They’re terrific young men.”
Also on Saturday, KHS presented a check for $7,695 to Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation. The Eagles raised a staggering $19,000 at their fourth annual Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer Game against Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal on Feb. 4. The remaining funds went to KHS junior Evan Cicero, who is being treated for type B-Cell Lymphoma.
In the game, sophomore goalie Tanner Smith go the win between the pipes while receiving plenty of offensive support. Murphy had a hat trick (three goals); Noah Deyak and Robinson both scored twice; and Fusco and Seavey lit the lamp once.
Belmont-Gilford (17-1) secured the top seed and lone first-round bye in the playoffs.
In other quarterfinal action slated for this Saturday at 4 p.m., No. 4 Hollis-Brookline (12-6) hosts No. 5 Kingswood (10-6-2); No. 2 Berlin-Gorham (15-3, three-time defending champs) hosts No. 7 Sanborn-Epping (7-9-2).
If Kennett wins on Saturday, it will advance to the Frozen Four and will play the winner of the game between Berlin-Gorham and Sanborn-Epping.
KHS played both of these teams once during the season and beat Sanborn-Epping 4-2 on the road o Feb. 18, but lost two hard-fought contests to the Mountaineers, falling 2-0 at home in the season-opener on Dec. 14, and 3-2 after leading 2-0 in the second period at Notre Dame Arena on Feb. 1.
The semifinals are scheduled to be held at Plymouth State University on Wednesday, March 8. The Eagles are in the half of the bracket that will play second at 7:30 p.m. with the opening game set for 5:30 p.m.
The finals are slated to be played at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester on Saturday, March 11 at a time still yet to be determined.
