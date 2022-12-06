Co-op hockey - Tessa Capozzoli

Kennett High's Tessa Capozzoli is ready for her senior season on the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett cooperative hockey team this winter. (EARL HOPKINS PHOTO)

CONWAY — Hockey fans will get their first look at the Kennett High boys team and the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ cooperative team on Wednesday when both programs take part in a rare doubleheader at the Ham Ice Arena. The exhibition games are scheduled for 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., respectively.

KHS is slated to host Winnacunnet in a scrimmage (three, 15-minute periods) at 4:30 p.m. Following the first game, the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett will take to the ice to play fellow Division I team Oyster River-Portsmouth in a scrimmage. The puck is scheduled to drop at 6:30 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.