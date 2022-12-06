CONWAY — Hockey fans will get their first look at the Kennett High boys team and the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ cooperative team on Wednesday when both programs take part in a rare doubleheader at the Ham Ice Arena. The exhibition games are scheduled for 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., respectively.
KHS is slated to host Winnacunnet in a scrimmage (three, 15-minute periods) at 4:30 p.m. Following the first game, the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett will take to the ice to play fellow Division I team Oyster River-Portsmouth in a scrimmage. The puck is scheduled to drop at 6:30 p.m.
The games will be broadcast live by Valley Vision (Channel 3).
There are two Eagles on the B-G-K team — senior Tessa Capozzoli and freshman Emma Dziedzic.
“It should be a great night of hockey,” Michael Lane, head coach of the boy’s team, said.
The Berlin-Gorham-Kennett team is scheduled to open the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Dec. 14 o the road against Concord at 3:30 p.m. The squad’s three games before the Christmas holiday are on the road with a Dec. 17 trek to Bedford at 4:30 p.m. and at ConVal-Conant on Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m.
B-G-K is slated to host Kingswood in its home opener at historic Notre Dame Arena in Berlin on Dec. 28 at 6 p.m.
This is the 24th season of recognized hockey at Kennett High.
KHS is an incredible 200-84-10 in Lane's first 15 seasons as head coach, and that now includes winning five state championships, making nine finals appearances and 11 Frozen Four appearances over that span.
Lane has all three of his assistants back on the bench — Justin Frechette working with the defense and Mike Deyak with the goalies and Dan Lucchetti working with the forwards and has fellow alumnus and former coach Todd Frechette returning to the program this winter to help when he can.
The Kennett coaching staff has its largest and youngest team ever. There are 24 boys out for the team (up from a record 23 last winter).
Kennett played in the annual Dover Jamboree last Saturday, going 1-2 on the day against three Division II schools. In 22-minute games, Winnacunnet topped the Eagles 1-0; Dover beat KHS 3-0; and the hometown flock bested Timberlane 3-1.
“I was happy with how things went overall,” Lane said. “Like everyone else, we seem to be dealing with sickness and colds going through the whole team.”
He added: “We saw some things we need to work on and we will.”
The hometown flock is scheduled to put a wrap on the preseason when it hosts the annual KHS Jamboree on Saturday, Dec. 10. Eight teams — Berlin, Laconia-Winnisquam-Interlakes, Belmont Gilford, Kearsarge-Plymouth, Pembroke-Campbell all from Division III will play three games along with Division II sides Somersworth-Coe-Brown Northwood Academy and Kingswood will participate along with the Eagles. Teams of four will be placed into two cohorts.
KHS is slated to play Pembroke-Campbell at 1:30 p.m., Kearsarge-Plymouth at 3:50 p.m. and Belmont-Gilford at 6:10 p.m. in exhibition play.
The Eagles are scheduled to open the season at home on Wednesday, Dec. 14, hosting three-time defending state champs Berlin at Ham Ice Arena at 6 p.m.
“There’s nothing better than seeing where you stand on the first night,” Lane said. “We’re looking forward to it. Berlin is a great program and we have a lot of respect for them.”
Last March, Berlin-Gorham scored goals in all three periods to top longtime rival Kennett 3-1 in the Division III quarterfinal at Notre Dame Arena. The Mountaineers went on to win the title.
Kennett will again host the annual Peter Hall Christmas Tournament during its holiday break (Dec. 26-28).
