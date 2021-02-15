CONWAY — Hanover placed four skiers in the top 10 in slalom to come from behind to beat Kennett High for the Division 2 State Boy’s Alpine Championship at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway on Thursday. The Eagles, who led after the morning GS, had a few hiccups in slalom with its fourth skier finishing 28th overall.
Hanover took team honors in the 11-school meet with 755.5 points. KHS was second with 736, while defending champs Bow, finished third with 705.5 points.
Rounding out the field were Hollis-Brookline, 697; Oyster River, 632; ConVal, 608; Souhegan, 589; Kingwood, 577; Pembroke, 508; Windham, 505; and Goffstown, 481.
“Thank you so much for a fantastic day of racing,” Laurel Zengilowski, Eagles’ head coach, said. “Congratulations to Hanover on their team victory.’
She added: “I cannot believe how truly lucky we are to get to this point in the year and have two state meets!”
The Division 2 State Girl’s Alpine Championships were held Tuesday at Crotched Mountain in Bennington with the Kennett girls successfully repeating as champs (see related story).
Kennett got off to a terrific start in the giant slalom by taking team honors with 385 points. Hanover was second, 374.5, and Bow was a distant third with 349.5. The hometown flock placed four skiers in the top eight.
Highlighting the GS was the performance of Kennett sophomore Cole Siefer, who had the two fastest runs (23.61 and 23.63) to win the race in 47.24. There were 64 racers.
Siefer was joined on the victory podium by Hanover’s Joseph Davis, who was second in 48.07, and Eli Gadbois of Bow, who was third in 48.24.
Senior Parker Coleman was fourth overall in 48.69, followed by Reed Karnopp, sixth, 49.01; Bobby Graustein, eighth, 49.10; Carter Tasker, 10th, 49.43; and Connor West, 14th, 50.26.
In the afternoon slalom, Hanover took team honors with 381 points, followed by Hollis-Brookline, 358; Bow, 356; and Kennett was fourth with 351 points.
Individual honors went to Hollis-Brookline’s Justin Colby, who had the fastest second run (34.52) to come from behind to edge Dylan Hendrick of Hanover, who had the quickest first run (33.74), 1:08.74 to 1:09.05.
Siefer rounded out the podium in third, 1:09.12.
Kennett’s next finisher was Graustein, who was 11th in 1:15.55. He was followed by Karnopp, 14th, 1:18.87; Tasker, 28th, 1:30.48; West, 52nd, 1:54.56; and Coleman, who disqualified on his first run.
Seven boys, instead of the traditional 10, were selected in slalom and GS to compete in the Meet of Champions, which are scheduled for this Thursday at the Mittersill Ski Area at Cannon Mountain in Franconia at 9:30 a.m.
Three Eagles will compete in GS — Cole Siefer, Parker Coleman and Reed Karnopp. They are joined by Joseph Davis and Dylan Hendrick of Hanover and Justin Colby of Hollis-Brookline.
Chosen in slalom were Siefer, Colby and Davis along with teammate Wesley Stocken, Oyster River’s Owen Mueller and Patrick Wachsmuth of Bow.
