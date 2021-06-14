FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy has hired alumnus John Gordon, a graduate in FA’s Class of 1980, to assume duties as the school’s new athletic director, beginning in July. Gordon is currently the director of programs and head wrestling coach at Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio, where he’s worked since 2015.
“I’m so excited,” Gordon said by phone Monday afternoon, adding, “the idea of being able to go back home and help impact programs in a positive manner was very appealing to me.”
The Academy’s current athletic director, Sue Thurston, will be shifting her focus in the fall as she joins the school’s deans’ office as a grade-level dean. Thurston has served as the school’s athletic director since 2007.
“I’m very excited about the experience and vision that John will bring to this role,” said Erin Mayo, head of school at Fryeburg Academy, said Monday afternoon in the annoucement. “We had an outstanding array of applicants and a strong, participatory hiring process. The depth of John’s career experience in independent schools as an educator, coach and administrator equips him best to deliver on our athletic program’s needs.”
As described in the position description, according to Mayo, FA’s director of athletics i”s responsible for the school’s interscholastic athletic program, ensuring a student-athlete experience that is characterized by supportive, safe learning opportunities and is thus complementary to the Academy’s educational mission. The position requires active and visible leadership, collaboration with other school administrators and community members, and regular interaction with students, parents, faculty and staff.”
Gordon received a BA in history and an masters in educational administration and supervision from Plymouth State University. He began his career in schools in 1984 at Fryeburg Academy as a history teacher and, eventually, as dean of students.
Beginning in 1993, he moved on to senior administrative posts in New Hampshire at the Dublin School and New Hampton School, and in 2001, he became dean of students — and later, the head of upper school — at Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School in Pennsylvania.
Gordon remained at Wyoming Seminary through 2010, at which time he and his family moved to Richmond, Va., where he served for five years at St. Christopher’s School as head wrestling coach and director of athletics, overseeing 15 programs and 29 teams.
While at St. Christopher’s, Gordon served as chair of the Virginia Prep League Athletic Directors Committee as well as chair of the National Prep Wrestling Board; in 2011, he was selected by Wrestling USA Magazine as its Coach-of-the-Year.
