Junior Caroline Coleman dashes toward the goal to score the Eagles' first gola in the third quarter of the Kennett High field hockey game against Bow in the opening round of the playoffs on Oct. 19. A goal by junior Ava Gaudette in overtime gave Eagles the win to advance to the quarterfinals. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Ava Gaudette (center) celebrates with junior Allie Hussey (left) and senior Tessa Capozzoli (right) after scoring a goal in overtime to lift Kennett Hight to a 2-1 playoff victory over Bow on Wednesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Tessa Capozzoli winds up for a pass at the Kennett field hockey game against Bow in the opening round of the playoffs on Oct. 19. A goal by junior Ava Gaudette in overtime gave Eagles the win to advance. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Freshman Emma Dziedzic races to the ball at the Kennett field hockey game against Bow in the opening round of the playoffs on Oct. 19. A goal by junior Ava Gaudette in overtime gave Eagles the win to advance. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Allie Hussey drives a pass down the field at the Kennett field hockey game against Bow in the opening round of the playoffs on Oct. 19. A goal by junior Ava Gaudette in overtime gave Eagles the win to advance. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Vivian Rober-Carpenter dashes down the field at the Kennett field hockey game against Bow in the opening round of the playoffs on Oct. 19. A goal by junior Ava Gaudette in overtime gave Eagles the win to advance. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Ava Gaudette winds up for a shot in overtime, scoring a goal for her team, at the Kennett field hockey game against Bow in the opening round of the playoffs on Oct. 19. Gaudette's goal gave Eagles the win to advance. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Ava Gaudette celebrates after scoring a goal in overtime at the Kennett field hockey game against Bow in the opening round of the playoffs on Oct. 19. Gaudette's goal gave Eagles the win to advance. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Junior Ava Gaudette scored the game-winning goal less than a minute into overtime to lift fourth-seeded Kennett High to a 2-1 victory over No. 13 Bow at Centola Field in the opening round of the Division II field hockey playoffs on Wednesday. The match turned out to be much closer than many thought and left several fans of the Eagles with a little shorter fingernails.
This was a nail-biter from the outset.
Kennett (11-3-1) beat Bow (5-9-1) 3-0 during the regular season in Conway on Sept. 27, but the visiting Falcons put together a game plan to try to slow down Coach Amanda Werner’s high-powered offense, and it worked for the first 37 minutes.
The match, which was scoreless at halftime, saw the Eagles pressure the Falcons but were unable to break through on the scoreboard until the third quarter. Junior Georgia Coleman put the hosts in front 1-0 when she found the back of the cage in the third frame.
The Falcons, who had nothing to lose, pressed KHS early in the fourth quarter and tied the game at 1-1.
The final 10 minutes of regulation play were packed with action, but no goals.
Gaudette sent the bulk of the fans home happy when she ripped a laser into the back of the cage setting off an instant celebration among the Kennett players.
Coach Werner is excited about the playoffs.
"The key for us to having a good playoff run is playing our game, taking each game one game at a time and doing the little things right," she said.
Members of this year’s varsity team are seniors Leah Alkalay, Tessa Capozzoli, Morgan Carr, Grace Gagne, Sydney Graziano, Vivian Rober-Carpenter and Remi Snowdon; juniors Georgia Coleman, Ava Gaudette, Nora Goodman, Sophia Hanson, Allie Hussey, Eliana Newton and Madison Walcott; sophomores Ava Fox, Ellie Nelson and Cami Newton; and freshmen Raegan Armstrong, Grier Carrier and Emma Dziedzic.
KHS now advances to the Elite Eight and is scheduled to host No. 5 Hollis-Brookline (11-3-1) this Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Cavaliers beat No. 12 Pembroke (6-8-1) 4-0 in Hollis in the round of 16 on Wednesday.
Kennett and Hollis-Brookline did not meet during the regular season.
With 20 teams in the division, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association has a 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play. This means the top 14 teams make the tournament.
The top two teams — John Stark and Souhegan — both 13-0-1 received byes to the quarterfinals.
Form held in first-round play as each of the six home teams was victorious.
In quarterfinal action this Saturday, No. 1 John Stark (13-0-1) hosts No. 8 Hanover (9-5-1); KHS hosts Hollis-Brookline; No. 2 Souhegan (13-0-1) hosts No. 7 Merrimack Valley (10-5); and No. 3 Portsmouth (12-3) hosts No. 6 Derryfield (10-5).
If Kennett wins on Saturday, it would face the winner of the John Stark v. Hanover game in the semifinals at Bill Ball Stadium in Exeter on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. The first semifinal game is slated for 5 p.m. at Bill Ball Stadium.
The finals are scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. at Bedford High School.
