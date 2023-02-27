Kennett High was well-represented at the Meet of Champions at Cannon Mountain by (from left) Morgan Carr, Myra Johnston, Ashley Garside, Allie Hussey, Joey Nichipor and Liam Chesley. Bryce Marcoux also qualified but was unable to attend. (MELISSA CARR PHOTO)
FRANCONIA — Senior Ashley Garside and junior Allie Hussey left their marks at the prestigious Alpine Meet of Champions at the Mittersill Ski Area at Cannon Mountain in Franconia last Wednesday when they skied to wins in the giant slalom and slalom races, respectively, against the best high school racers in the Granite State.
Due to Winter Storm Olive, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association moved the race up a day — and the Eagles were ready.
Kennett had seven skiers — Ashley Garside, Allie Hussey, Myra Johnston and Morgan Carr along with Liam Chesley, Bryce Marcoux and Joey Nichipor — all post top 10 results in the recent Division II State Alpine Championship to earn their place in the starting gate at Cannon.
Garside, the two-time reigning state GS champion showed their championship metal on Wednesday. She had the fastest two runs (41.03 and 42.42) to win the race in 1:23.45.
She was joined on the podium by St. Thomas’ Aly Latsinik, who was second in 1:25.07, and Jamie Lemire of Trinity who was third in 1:26.82.
Hussey was seventh overall in 1:27.30, followed by Johnston, who is only a freshman, 12th, 1:29.36; and Carr, who did not finish her first run but skied the course in 51.84 on her second run.
In the slalom, Hussey posted the second-fastest first run (48.57) to sit behind Profile’s Elaina DeMaggio (48.51) but found another gear on her second run as the lone female to break 48 seconds (47.94) to get the win in 1:36.51.
Hussey was joined on the podium by Nashua’s Brynn Tefft, who was second in 1:36.98, and DeMaggio, who was third in 1:37.07.
Garside was fourth overall in 1:38.90, followed by Johnston, 12th, 1:41.42; and Carr, 36th, 2:03.85.
For the boys, Dylan Welch of Plymouth, who won the GS and slalom at the Division III State Championship at Gunstock Ski Area in Gilford on Feb. 14, repeated the feat by winning both races on Wednesday.
Welch won the morning GS with the fastest two runs (39.34 and 40.45) for a winning time of 1:19.79. He was joined on the podium by Bow’s Patrick Wachsmuth, second, 1:21.24; and Profile’s Adam Bell, third, 1:22.29.
Nichipor, a junior, was Kennett’s top finisher, placing 20th in 1:26.50.
Chesley, who did not finish his second run, posted a time of 44.42 for his first run, while Marcoux did not attend the Meet of Champions.
In slalom, Welch again posted the fastest two runs (37.70 and 37.35) to win in 1:15.05. His teammate Caedon Manseau was second in 1:16.05, while Hanover’s Ethan Munsion was third in 1:18.04.
For the Eagles, Nichipor was 29th in 1:32.32 and Chesley, 30th, 1:33.62.
The KHS girls won their fourth consecutive state title and 10th in the last 11 years when the Eagles won both the giant slalom and slalom races at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway on Feb. 14.
The KHS boys, who were third overall in 2022, finished second to Hanover at Crotched Mountain Ski Area in Bennington on Feb. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.