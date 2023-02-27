Meet of Champions 2023 - KHS alpine skiers

Kennett High was well-represented at the Meet of Champions at Cannon Mountain by (from left) Morgan Carr, Myra Johnston, Ashley Garside, Allie Hussey, Joey Nichipor and Liam Chesley. Bryce Marcoux also qualified but was unable to attend. (MELISSA CARR PHOTO)

FRANCONIA — Senior Ashley Garside and junior Allie Hussey left their marks at the prestigious Alpine Meet of Champions at the Mittersill Ski Area at Cannon Mountain in Franconia last Wednesday when they skied to wins in the giant slalom and slalom races, respectively, against the best high school racers in the Granite State.

Due to Winter Storm Olive, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association moved the race up a day — and the Eagles were ready.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.