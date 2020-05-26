Parent names?
Jim Carty and Deanna Pouliot.
What town do you live in?
“Sweden, Maine.”
What sports have you played?
Cross-country, basketball, track and softball.”
How many seasons have you played sports — count this spring!
“Twelve — a sport in every season.”
Favorite candy?
“Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.”
When you entered high school as a freshmen, what were goals of high school sports?
“As a freshman I came into high school really wanting to make varsity in my sports but my main goal was just to do my best and become a good addition to the teams that I was a part of.”
Favorite career athletic moment?
“There are so many to choose from! I think my favorite moment was getting to play at the Expo center during playoffs for basketball my junior year. Although we lost, it was an incredible experience and I wouldn't have wanted any other team to be there with me.”
What is your legacy to the athletic program at Fryeburg Academy?
“I hope that as a captain on my teams I have made an impact on the younger athletes and have been able to help them better their skills as well as further their love for the sport.”
What were you most looking forward to in your spring sports
season?
“Everything about softball: from practices, to games, to the Connecticut trip, I was really looking forward to all the fun memories I would make with the team.?
Message to the Class of 2021?
“Keep up the hard work and don't take any moment for granted. Any practice or game could be the last one so enjoy every moment (someday you might even miss the sprints or the tough workouts with Coach Walker). I know you are all going to be so successful next year and I can't wait to hear about all the amazing things you will do!”
Favorite inspirational quote?
"Never underestimate the power of dreams and the influence of the human spirit. The potential for greatness lives within each of us." — Wilma Rudolph.
What role have your parents played in your athletic career?
“My parents have always supported me in athletics no matter what. Besides inspiring me to be my best, they have always helped me work on my skills and are always there to cheer me on at games and meets.”
Future plans?
“I plan on attending Bates College and studying history there.”
