Parent names: Jim and Mardie Winterbottom
What town do you live in? “Denmark, Maine.”
What sports have you played?
“Soccer, alpine skiing and lacrosse”
How many seasons have you played sports — count this spring!”
“Ten.”
Favorite candy? “M&Ms.”
Hidden talents?
“I can make an ice cream sundae in 16 seconds!”
When you entered high school as a freshmen, what were goals of high school sports?
“To perform the best I could and to have fun.”
Favorite career athletic moment?
“Girls alpine team winning the Western Maine Conference title last year!”
Favorite senior athlete and why you selected him/her?
“Maddie Darling — always tries her best and is always positive.”
What is your legacy to the athletic program at Fryeburg Academy?
“A reminder to not fall off chairlifts.”
Message to the Class of 2021?
“Enjoy every moment you can high school goes by so fast.”
Favorite inspirational quote?
“If your not falling your not trying.”
What role have your parents played in your athletic career?
“They have taught me to be resilient and have cheered me on at every finish line!”
Future plans?
“Attending Stonehill College!”
