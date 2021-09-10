CONWAY — Things seem a lot more normal on the links this fall for the Kennett High golf team. KHS had a much shorter than usual season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagles played just five regular-season matches over 20 days.
Due to the virus, it meant a later start to the season, an abbreviated schedule and a lot shorter bus rides. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association made this a fall with an open tournament, meaning everyone gets into the tournament.
“I think we’re all just grateful that we were able to get in a season, even it was a short one due to the late start,” Coach Ed Bradley said.
He added with a smile, “It was quick.”
Last year, two Eagles — then-sophomore Ben Dougherty and senior Colby Hall — qualified for the New Hampshire Boys State Golf Championship after helping guide a rebuilding Kennett High team to a sixth-place finish in the Division II Team State Championships in Keene.
Dougherty was the medalist in the state championships, topping 64 other golfers with a round of 77 for 18 holes.
Hall, the team captain, tied for third with two other golfers with a 79.
The individual tournament, which was originally scheduled for Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord, but had to be moved due to COVID-19, according to Bradley, was played at the Windham County Club in Windham. Dougherty and Hall didn’t have the rounds they had hoped for but still represented the Kennett community well.
Hollis-Brookline took team honors while playing for the Eagles, along with Dougherty and Hall, Spencer Ogren, who shot a 97; McAuliffe, 109; and Brady Shaw, 111.
Cassidy Krieger, as a junior for KHS, played in the New Hampshire Girls State Championship in Salem on Saturday, finishing sixth overall in the medal division, shooting a 52 for nine holes at the Campbell’s Scottish Highlands Golf Club in a field of 22 golfers.
Mary Croteau, a freshman at Londonderry High, shot a 43 to win the division.
A field of 29 golfers played in the championship division (18 holes) the same day with Pinkerton Academy sophomore Julianna Megan winning the title by two strokes with a total gross of 78.
The Eagles lost only two seniors — Colby Hall and Brady Shaw — to graduation.
There are 22 student-athletes out for the program this fall with six juniors, six freshmen, five seniors and five sophomores.
Members of this year’s team include seniors Nick Houghton-LaClair, Cassidy Krieger, Griffin McAuliffe, Henry Moneypenny and Spencer Ogren; juniors Grant Barahona, Gabriel Brochu, Casey Charrette, Ben Dougherty, Kelsch MacCary and Thomas Roosenboom; sophomores Caiden Graves, Haden Leavitt, Nathaniel Lynn, Aiden Perry and Carly Siefer; and freshmen Isaac Buswell, Mathew Charrette, Noah Deyak, Austin Roberts, Conner Wiggin and Hayden Williams.
Bradley again had help from assistant Coach Steve Piotrow.
“Steve is really an amazing guy,” Bradley said. “He comes up with some great ideas for games to help the kids work on their games.”
Bradley added: “We want to thank all of the local courses for being so supportive of us. Kevin Walker and the folks at the North Conway Country Club, our home course, have been terrific. And, the Valley Originals have been good to us once again. We really appreciate all of the support.”
The NHIAA is again using the stroke-play scoring system, which rewards the lowest score. From 2018-19, the Stableford system, which places points for various scores on a hole had been used. Officials believed it would also speed up the pace of play.
Stableford scoring rewards 6 points for a double eagle, 5 for an eagle, 4 for a birdie, 3 for par, 2 for a bogey and 1 for double bogey. If the golfer hasn’t finished the hole at double bogey, the hole is over and they receive no points.
Returning players for the Eagles include Krieger, McAuliffe Ogren, Brochu, Dougherty, Kelsch, Rosenboom, Graves, Leavitt, Lynn and Perry.
The Eagles are 2-6 on the young season after falling to Kingswood and Portsmouth at home on Wednesday.
KHS went 1-2 in the season-opener at Portsmouth Country Club on Aug. 30. Kennett shot 245 to beat Souhegan, 298 but fell to Portsmouth, 203; and Hollis-Brookline, 222.
The following day at Pembroke, the hometown flock shot 242 to beat Pembroke, 228 but fell to St. Thomas, 222; and Milford, 240.
“We could have won two more but we had a blow-up on one hole,” Bradley said.
Dougherty was the medalist for Kennett in both matches.
“We’re still working on the lineup,” Bradley said. “There are several people in the mix fighting for spots. I’ve got a few seniors who didn’t play in the off-season and have got some freshmen vying for playing time.”
He added: “My job is to try to put a team together for the playoffs.”
Kennett is scheduled to travel to St. Thomas on Tuesday (3:30 p.m.) for a match against Windham, Portsmouth and the host Saints.
The Eagles are back home at North Conway Country Club on Sept. 21 when Oyster River and Winnacunnet come to town for a 3:30 p.m. match.
KHS is also scheduled to host St. Thomas and rival Kingswood on Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. at NCCC.
