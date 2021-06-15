FRYEBURG — Under sunny skies and pleasantly warm temperatures last Thursday, the eighth-seeded Fryeburg Academy Raiders (7-7) lacrosse boys left no doubt about their preliminary tourney round matchup, handily defeating the ninth-ranked Winslow Black Raiders (6-6) by a 14-5 score in Class C South action.
The home Raiders quickly took control of the match right from the outset as senior captain Will Galligan set the tone and established ball control for Fryeburg, winning 7 of 8 first-period face-offs. Myles Garland scored the first and third goals, while Rohan Hikel added two on brilliant individual runs at the goal. Long-stick defenseman Will Hallam even got his name on the score sheet with the eighth and final goal of the first period.
The Black Raiders showed some life in the second period, with Dylan Boulette tallying two after a rare Winslow face-off win and a turnover. The home side quickly re-established their dominance, as Owen Galligan, and Lev Day each tickled the twine before Garland completed his hat trick, to restore a 9 goal lead; Winslow closed to 11-3 with a goal right before halftime.
Any thoughts of a Black Raider comeback were destroyed in the third period, when Will Galligan won the first of his three face-offs in the quarter, and sprinted cleanly into the heart of the Winslow defense before laying a picture-perfect pass onto the stick of Job Fox for an easy finish only ten seconds into the second half. Fox returned the favor with an assist to Owen Galligan and then Hikel completed his hat trick on a power play to give the Raiders a 14-3 advantage after three periods.
Coach Bob Hodgman-Burns had the home side take the peddle off the metal in the final period, and all 21 roster players saw tournament action. Another single goal scorer for Fryeburg was McKennie. Patrick Harris turned in another solid effort in goal. Without too many shots to handle, his passing was instrumental in starting the Raiders breakout.
The quality of opposition from Thursday's preliminary round to Saturday's quarterfinal was one huge step up, as the Raiders traveled to top-seeded Waynflete (12-1), and came home with a season-ending 12-1 defeat.
Will Galligan tallied his 30th goal of the season and wrapped up his career as a Second-Team selection to the Western Maine Class C All-Stars. Other seniors, defensemen Dominic Zimmel and midfielder Fox were also tabbed as Honorable Mentions. Goalie Harris helped keep the score down, recording 12 saves on the day.
Hodgman-Burns praised Waynflete as "the better team earning a fair result," and predicted that Waynflete's toughest match will be Wednesday's semifinal against No. 4 seeded North Yarmouth Academy (9-4).
With 17 varsity letter winners returning. H-B is hopeful that this year's experience of playoff lacrosse bodes well for the Raiders' future.
