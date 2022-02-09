FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ alpine team finished third in a seven-school slalom meet at Shawnee Peak in Bridgton, Maine, on Monday night. The FA girls, which had only four skiers compete and just three finish, placed sixth on the evening.
Coach Sam Dyer’s boys scored 51 points to finish behind Freeport, which took the win with 21 points, and Cape Elizabeth, 41 points, but ahead of Yarmouth, 60; Gray New-Gloucester, 91; and Greely, 145. Lake Region did not have the necessary four skiers to finish in order to post a team score.
Individually, Yarmouth’s Asher Lockwood had the third-fastest first run (45.63) and second-quickest second run (47.13) to ski away with individual honors in 1:32.76.
Cape Elizabeth’s Tiernan Lathrop had the fastest first run (45.23) to finish second overall in 1:32.82, while teammate Logan Schwartz was third in 1:34.00.
Cape’s Cody LaBonty, who did not finish his first run, had the fastest second run (45.88) of the night.
Fryeburg was led Hogan Bemis who placed fifth in 1:50.73.
Teammate Ian Jacobson was 13th, 1:58.71; Burnat Parramon, 15th, 1:59.59; Ethan St. Pierre, 18th, 2:02.32; Dana Hamlin, 19th, 2:02.52; Gabe Grace, 21st, 2:03.30; Chandler Thorne, 23rd, 2:05.12; Holden Edenbach, 24th, 2:08.89; Nicholas Turner, 26th, 2:15.97; Aaron Zakon, 29th, 2:23.29; Danali Jensen, 32nd, 2:24.73; Ryan Meade, 33rd, 2:25.94; Ben Allocco, 41st, 2:50.09; and David Bellis-Benne, 45th, 3:19.15.
Ethan Nemeth, who did not finish his first run, was 15th on his second, 1:01.08. Carlos Oliva was 44th on his first run (1:30.16) but did not take a second run.
For the girls, Freeport took first with 33 points, followed by Cape Elizabeth, 40; Yarmouth, 42; Lake Region, 72; Gray, 85; Fryeburg and Greely only had three skiers finish and thus did not post team scores.
Cape’s Dana Schwartz had the fastest two runs (48.90 and 51.34) to win the race in 1:40.24. She shared the podium with teammate Anya Monson, who was second, 1:45.93, and Greely’s Ruth Weeks, who took third, 1:46.01.
The Raiders were led by Eliza Thorne, who was 10th on 1:59.03, followed by Hazel Lewis, 34th, 2:51.45; and Elsie Leonard, 43rd, 3:10.71.
Grace Murley was 28th (1:11.70) after the first run but did not complete her second one.
The Raiders are scheduled to race giant slalom at Shawnee Peak on Monday at 5:15 p.m.
