CONWAY — The Kennett High ice hockey team ran into a hot goalie in the home-opener against Laconia-Winnisquam-Inter-Lakes at the Ham Ice Arena on Wednesday night, and despite outshooting their guests 63-14, yes 63 shots on goal, the Eagles pulled out a narrow 3-2 win.
Lakers’ goalie Evan Rollins, who earned Division III All-State Honorable Mention accolades last winter, was on top of his game, but the Eagles were up to the challenge.
“We had a lot of shots,” said Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach. “I don’t know if it’s a record but it’s up there for sure. (Rollins) played really well and kept them in it.”
L-W-I (0-2) got on the scoreboard first, 5 minutes into the opening period. Two Kennett players collided during a line change paving the way for a Laker to get behind the defense and score.
Kennett (1-1) knotted the contest at the 10-minute mark when Jack Robinson found pay dirt with the assists going to line mates Sam Seavey and Nolan Proulx.
“Nolan was fantastic,” Lane said. “He slid up and played on this line because we were missing Noah Keefe. He was solid in all phases.”
The Eagles took the lead for good with the lone goal in the second period. Sophomore Robbie Murphy made a nice rush down the left side and beat Rollins with a well-placed shot.
Five minutes into the third frame, freshman Sawyer Hussey found sophomore James Dumas in front and he made no mistake, netting his first varsity goal.
The Lakers scored with less than a minute to play but goalie Zach Moore stood tall between the pipes picking up his first varsity win in net.
“Zach played well,” said Lane. “Defensively, we were pretty solid. I think we’re continuing to take some good steps forward.”
Kennett will again host the annual Peter Hall Christmas Tournament Dec. 26-28. The Eagles are scheduled to play Somersworth-Coe-Brown on Sunday at 4 p.m., and John Stark-Hopkinton on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
This season, with the COVID pandemic still here, the team will be following certain protocols. Masks are not required when on the ice but are for coaches and players on the bench. Each player is allowed four family members to attend games, but they must be masked at all times in Ham Arena.
