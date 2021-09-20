CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ soccer team scored early and often in an offensive blitzkrieg of visiting Manchester West on Friday afternoon. The Eagles netted five goals in the first half and tacked on six more in the second for an 11-0 win over the Blue Knights.
The win, which lifted Kennett to 4-3 on the season and into eighth in the Division II table, capped off a 2-0 week for Coach Camden Clark’s booters. On Sept. 13, the Eagles scored a 3-2 overtime victory on the road over rival Berlin.
On Friday against a rebuilding Blue Knights program (0-5, having been outscored 47-2), the Eagles took the lead early when sophomore Robbie Murphy opened the scoring with his first career varsity goal. Also scoring their first varsity goals were senior tri-captain Jack Cryan and freshman Quintin Plourde.
Junior tri-captain Alex Clark led the scoring attack with four goals, including a first-hat-trick.
Also scoring on the afternoon were senior tri-captain Ethan Clay-Storm, Ty Montkowski, Ansel Barclay and Willem Badger.
Up 5-0 at the break, Montkowski extended the lead to 6-0 when he converted a penalty kick five minutes into the second half after being pulled down in the penalty area.
Eight minutes later, Clark netted his fourth goal when he ran onto a cross and one-timed it into the back of the net to make it 7-0.
A minute later, Barclay tucked home a cross into the left corner of the net.
With 21:32 to play, Badger scored, and three minutes later, Plourde found pay dirt. With eight minutes left, Clay-Storm capped the scoring from close range.
After the scoreless first half in Berlin, it was the boys from Conway who put the ball in the old onion bag first. Five minutes into the second stanza, Badger took a fine pass from sophomore Jackson Burke and made no mistake putting KHS in front.
The Mountaineers drew level 10 minutes later, but Kennett went back on top with a Clay-Storm goal off a feed from Brigham Bettencourt midway through the second half.’
Berlin tied the match late off a Kennett own goal setting the stage for overtime.
With three minutes left in the second 10-minute overtime period, Kennett netted the win.
“Alex Clark got taken down inside the (penalty area),” said Clark. “He stepped up cool as can be and tucked the ball into the corner for the match-winner.”
Kennett has two road matches scheduled for this week, traveling to Milford (6-0) on Tuesday (4 p.m.). and at rival Plymouth (2-5) on Friday (4 p.m.).
The Eagles beat Plymouth 3-0 at home at the nest on Aug. 31.
