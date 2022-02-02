MILAN — High school ski jumping returned to the North Country after a 37-year absence on Jan. 26, and Kennett High, the defending state and national champions, served as the host school at the Little Nansen Ski Jump. The Eagles flew to second on the new 40-meter jump.
“We had a fantastic meet in Berlin,” Chip Henry, Eagles’ head coach, said. “The Nansen Ski Club did an amazing job hosting their first high school meet in nearly 40 years.”
The meet went off without a hitch and drew a large, supportive crowd. The only knock on the day was the weather — it was darn chilly.
“We started earlier than originally scheduled due to the forecasted cold temperatures,” explained Henry. “Our first competitive jumpers took flight at 3:30 p.m. (instead of 6 p.m. as had been planned) in single digits temps.”
He added: “Everyone was very excited to experience the new venue and we saw some very long flights down past 40 meters.”
Hanover took team honors overall with 385.5 points, followed by Kennett, 378; Plymouth, 362; Merrimack Valley, 183.5; and Proctor Academy, 86.
Twenty-five boys and girls participated in the meet.
Hanover’s Schuyler Clapp flew to first place with a score of 150 from his best-two-out-of-three jumps. He had scores of 74.5 on his first jump, 75.5 on his second and 74.5 on his third attempt.
Kennett capture second and third to complete the podium with Griffin McAuliffe, placing second with 142.5 points, while Sean Morgan was third, 138.
Other members of Coach Henry’s Flight Squad were Sawyer Battles, 10th, 108.5; Willem Badger, 13th, 101; Liz Blair, 15th, 96; Vivian Rober-Carpenter, 16th, 93.5; Carter Tasker, 17th, 88.5; Matteo DegliAngeli, 20th, 86.5; and Fin Bradley, 22nd, 85.
The Eagles took flight in Plymouth on Wednesday night. Results were not known as of press time.
