CONWAY — For the first time, the New England Mountain Bike Championships came to Conway and were hosted by Kennett High School on Oct. 29. The Eagles put on a first-class championship, hosting 368 mountain bike racers from across New England along with several hundred parents, coaches and support staff.

Racing was the name of the game, and spectators were treated to some great action trails brilliantly crafted by Upper Saco Land Trust members.

