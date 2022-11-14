Kennett's Joey Nichipor speeds through the muddy section of the course at the Northern New England High School Mountain Bike Championships, hosted by Kennett High School, on Oct. 29. Just under 300 high school cyclists competed in the races over the course of the afternoon. Nichipor placed 19th in the Boys B category with a time of 52:36.3. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Kennett coach Chris Darling instructs the Boys A competitors lining up at the start line at the Northern New England High School Mountain Bike Championships, hosted by Kennett High School, on Oct. 29. Just under 300 high school cyclists competed in the races over the course of the afternoon. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Kennett's Jonah Katz races down a hill at the Northern New England High School Mountain Bike Championships, hosted by Kennett High School, on Oct. 29. Just under 300 high school cyclists competed in the races over the course of the afternoon. Katz placed 54th in the Boys C category with a time of 39:06.1. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Kennett's Josie MacDonald speeds around a corner at the Northern New England High School Mountain Bike Championships, hosted by Kennett High School, on Oct. 29. Just under 300 high school cyclists competed in the races over the course of the afternoon. MacDonald placed 24th in the Girls B category with a time of 49:01.9. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Kennett's Matthew Reynolds zips around a corner at the Northern New England High School Mountain Bike Championships, hosted by Kennett High School, on Oct. 29. Just under 300 high school cyclists competed in the races over the course of the afternoon. Reynolds placed 39th in the Boys C category with a time of 36:39.2.(RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Kennett's Carter Tasker speeds through the woods at the Northern New England High School Mountain Bike Championships, hosted by Kennett High School, on Oct. 29. Just under 300 high school cyclists competed in the races over the course of the afternoon. Tasker placed 67th in the Boys B category with a time of 01:04:12.4. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The Boys A group competitors line up at the starting line at the Northern New England High School Mountain Bike Championships, hosted by Kennett High School, on Oct. 29. Just under 300 high school cyclists competed in the races over the course of the afternoon. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The Boys B group takes off from the start line at the Northern New England High School Mountain Bike Championships, hosted by Kennett High School, on Oct. 29. Just under 300 high school cyclists competed in the races over the course of the afternoon. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The Girls A group speeds over the starting line, with Berlin/Gorham's Aubrie Brochu and Julia Labonte at the center, at the Northern New England High School Mountain Bike Championships, hosted by Kennett High School, on Oct. 29. Just under 300 high school cyclists competed in the races over the course of the afternoon. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Boys B racers speed toward the finish line at the Northern New England High School Mountain Bike Championships, hosted by Kennett High School, on Oct. 29. Just under 300 high school cyclists competed in the races over the course of the afternoon. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Competitors in the Boys B race power toward the finish line at the Northern New England High School Mountain Bike Championships, hosted by Kennett High School, on Oct. 29. Just under 300 high school cyclists competed in the races over the course of the afternoon. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The boys C group takes off from the start line at the Northern New England High School Mountain Bike Championships, hosted by Kennett High School, on Oct. 29. Just under 300 high school cyclists competed in the races over the course of the afternoon. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — For the first time, the New England Mountain Bike Championships came to Conway and were hosted by Kennett High School on Oct. 29. The Eagles put on a first-class championship, hosting 368 mountain bike racers from across New England along with several hundred parents, coaches and support staff.
Racing was the name of the game, and spectators were treated to some great action trails brilliantly crafted by Upper Saco Land Trust members.
“We’ve been wanting to do this for a long time,” Chris Darling, head coach of the Kennett High team and championship director, said by phone Tuesday. “The (Northern New England Mountain Bike) League has grown by leaps and bounds since Phil Ostroski (former coach) and I started it. We’re up to 35 schools and have had to divide into three divisions (East, Central and West).”
Darling said the three divisions rotate hosting the New Englands.
“When it became the East’s turn, we decided to jump at the opportunity,” said Darling, who received the support of the New England Mountain Bike Association and the Upper Saco Land Trust.”
This year’s race attracted 32 schools including hosts Kennett and a combined Berlin/Gorham team. Fryeburg Academy, which also competes in the Northern New England Mountain Bike League, had planned to attend but some racers had scheduling conflicts.
In the boy’s A race, which featured four 3-mile laps, Coote Henry of St. Johns Prep (Danvers, Mass.) set a new course record, finishing in first in 52 minutes, 15.4 seconds. He completed the first lap in 12:51.7, the second in 12:52.4 and the third in 13:32.5
Tim Goodell of Portsmouth and Ellis Slover of Gould Academy joined Henry on the podium, in second and third place, respectively, in 54:56.4 and 56.10.7.
There were 43 competitors in the boy’s A race, just three did not complete the event.
In the boy’s B race, which featured three 3-mile laps, 93 riders saddle up with five not completing the race.
Top honors went to Noah Lane of Portsmouth, who covered the course in 45:11.7. He posted lap times of 14:57.1, 14:46.3 and 15:28.2.
Hamilton Pederson of Proctor Academy was second in 47:44, while Kevin Correa of St. John’s Prep was third in 48:04.
Kennett was led by Joey Nichipor, who was 19th overall in 52:36.3.
Teammate Carter Tasker was 67th in the race, crossing the finish line in 1:04:12.4.
In the boy’s C race, which featured two 3-mile laps, 104 athletes competed with only two not finishing the race.
Portsmouth’s Iliya Ramadanovic won the race in 27:57.2, posting laps in 14:06.5 and 13:50.7.
He was joined on the podium was Elias Sieswerda of the Dublin School in Dublin and Simon Manners of Cardigan Mountain School in Canaan, who were second and third, respectively, in 28:26.3 and 28:50.5.
Kennett High finishers were Matthew Reynolds, 39th, 36:39.2 and Jonah Katz, 54th, 39:06.1.
In the girl’s A race, three 3-mile laps, featuring 15 racers (10 completed the event), Amelia Circosta of Craftsbury, Vermont, took top honors by more than two minutes in 51:00.9 with recorded lap times of 17:37.6 and 16:33.4.
Woodstock’s Schuyler Hagge, the leader after the opening lap, was second in 53:39.5, while Arden Rossi of Kearsarge was third in 54:22.6.
In the girl’s B race, two 3-mile laps, featuring 31 racers (just one racer did not finish), Woodstock’s Ada Mahood sped to victory in 33:04.1 with lap times of 17:01.2 and 16:09.
Caitlin Craddoc of Stratton Mountain School in Vermont was second in 34:02.1, while Woodstock’s Pip Shaw placed third in 34:55.2.
Jose MacDonald, representing Kennett, was 24th overall in 49:01.
“The course held up well,” Darling said. “It was a little muddy in spots after the rain we got over the past two weeks, but we received a lot of positive feedback. I thought things went great.”
