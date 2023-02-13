KHS Alpine - Seniors

Kennett High seniors (from left) Jackson Burke, Bridger Viger, Elise Vachon, Alyssa Brooks, Ashley Garside, Ceili Mahoney and Morgan Carr were recognized at their final regular-season ski race at Cranmore Resort last Friday for their commitment and dedication to team over the last four years. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — It’s State Meet Week for the Kennett High alpine teams.

The boys were on the road on Monday skiing in the Division II Alpine State Meet at Crotched Mountain in Bennington (hosted by Hollis-Brookline). Results of the meet were not known as of press time. The KHS boys were looking to improve on their third-place finish last year behind Hanover and Bow.

