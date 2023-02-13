Kennett High seniors (from left) Jackson Burke, Bridger Viger, Elise Vachon, Alyssa Brooks, Ashley Garside, Ceili Mahoney and Morgan Carr were recognized at their final regular-season ski race at Cranmore Resort last Friday for their commitment and dedication to team over the last four years. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — It’s State Meet Week for the Kennett High alpine teams.
The boys were on the road on Monday skiing in the Division II Alpine State Meet at Crotched Mountain in Bennington (hosted by Hollis-Brookline). Results of the meet were not known as of press time. The KHS boys were looking to improve on their third-place finish last year behind Hanover and Bow.
The Kennett girls, who are the defending state champs and have won nine of the last 10 titles, are slated to host the Division II Alpine State Meet at Cranmore Resort in North Conway on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The Eagles successfully closed the book on the regular season at Cranmore on Friday with both quads defeating Oyster River in giant slalom and slalom. Coach Laurel Zengilowski was pleased with how the hometown flock skied.
For the girls, Kennett took the top eight spots to post a perfect team score of 394 to beat Oyster River, which scored 378 points.
Senior Ashley Garside, the defending GS champion and state runner-up in slalom, posted the fastest two runs (29.4 ad 29.94) to win the GS by 2 seconds in 59.34.
Garside was joined on the podium by teammates Myra Johnston, second, 1:01.57, and Elizabeth Graustein, third, 1:01.65.
Other Kennett finishers were Morgan Carr, fourth, 1:02.37; Kylie Jacobs-Carr, fifth, 1:02.60; Hannah Marcoux, sixth, 1:03.28; Lydia Wiggin, seventh, 1:03.56; Ellie Nelson, eighth, 1:03.66; Elise Vachon, 10th, 1:04.07; Shannon Abrams, 11th, 1:06.30; Ceili Mahoney, 14th, 1:08.25; Haylee Burke, 15th, 1:08.76; Grace Sanfilippo, 17th, 1:09.43; Moira Irish, 18th, 1:11.70; and Alyssa Brooks, 20th, 3:18.33 (fell on her first run but hiked back up the hill).
Like the girls, the KHS boys swept the top eight places to win the GS 394-378.
Junior Sam Treshinsky had the fastest two runs (29.76 and 30.06) to win in 59.82. He was joined on the podium by teammates by Stash Doucette and Bridger Viger who were second and third, respectively, in 1:01.1 and 1:01.94.
Other Kennett finishers were Nathan Vachon, fourth, 1:03.94; Sebastian Brochu, fifth, 1:05.23; Jackson Burke, sixth, 1:05.74; Chase Duval, eighth, 1:06.36; Liam Chesley, 11th, 1:07.52; Jonah Katz, 14th, 1:10.51; and Owen Loth, 17th, 1:21.05.
In the afternoon slalom, the Kennett boys claimed the top six spots and the team win, topping the Bobcats 394-378.
Chesley, a junior, posted the second-fastest runs (33.88 and 34.15) for the win in 1:08.03. He was joined on the podium by teammates Katz (who had the fastest first run in 33.65), who was second in 1:08.39, and Bryce Marcoux (who had the fastest second run in 34.04), was third in 1:09.17.
Other KHS finishers were Treshinsky, fourth, 1:09.69; Viger, fifth, 1:11.03; Vachon, sixth, 1:17.88; Burke, ninth, 1:20.84; Brochu, 11th, 1:25.36; and Duval, 13th, 1:35.58.
The Kennett girls also skied to team honors with 394-285.
Johnston led the Eagles by posting the fastest second run (35.55) for the win in 1:10.08. She was followed by Nelson, who was second in 1:13.76, and Carr rounded out the podium in third with 1:14.50.
Other Eagles to finish were Vachon, fourth, 1:14.53; Jacobs-Carr, sixth, 1:18.25; Garside (fastest first run in 32.3, but had a hiccup on her second run), eighth, 1:19.72; Abrams, 10th, 1:23.63; Burke, 11th, 1:26.45; Wiggin, 12th, 1:44.08; Brooks, 13th, 1:53.35; and Sanfilippo, 14th, 2:10.28.
