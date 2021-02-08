CONWAY — It was a night of first for the Kennett High hockey team when it hosted rival Kingswood at the Ham Arena on Saturday. The game marked the smallest lineup Coach Michael Lane has had in his 14-year career at the helm of the hometown flock with just nine skaters and two goalies, but it worked out as the Eagles exploded for four unanswered third-period goals to top the Knights 5-2. The other first came off the stick of sophomore Noah Keefe, who netted his first career goal, and it proved to be the game-winner.
It was a good night of end-to-end non-stop hockey between the lone high schools in Carroll County. The two schools were quite familiar with each other having skated to a 2-2 overtime tie just two nights earlier at the Pop Whalen Arena in Wolfeboro.
“It was a good team win against a good Division II hockey team,” said Lane of the win, which lifted Kennett to 2-1-1 in Division II during the winter of COVID-19. “Having just nine skaters, that’s a first in my career. I can tell you it’s a big difference between nine and 11 skaters.”
The Eagles, who were back in action Monday night against their co-champion Berlin-Gorham (results were not known as of press time) hoped to have freshman James Dumas and sophomore Wade Volo back in the lineup. Forward Caiden Graves, a freshman, remains sidelined recovering from a broken collar bone.
“I don’t think anyone is complaining about a lack of ice time,” Lane said smiling. “We know what we have for numbers, and we know we’re not adding anyone to the roster. What we have is what we’ve got and we need to deal with it. It all goes back to our mantra of ‘control what you can control; show up when it’s time to play, and give your all when you’re on the ice.’”
Kennett was the first team to light the lamp with senior Colby Hall scoring at 11:36 of the first period off a feed from Sam Seavey.
The Knights came close to knotting the contest when they went on on the power-play with 7:12 to play in the frame. Senior Nick Potenza, who was all over the ice all night, and junior Cody Emerson both had good chances but Kennett goalie Bryson Wrobleski thwarted three shots in a 7 second Kingswood barrage, using all his equipment with a pad save followed by a stick save and then a glove save to keep the biscuit out of the basket.
“Bryson was just outstanding again,” said Lane. “I can’t say enough good things about him and his leadership.”
Kingswood did draw level with 1:52 left in the period when Potenza beat Wrobleski to his glove side with a well-placed shot.
Lane said this is the year of the goalie in the Granite State with so many talented netminders. Kingswood senior Oleg Sheahan is in that group, and he came up with two saves late in the second period, robbing Sam Seavey with 3:40 to play with a nice glove save and then stopped Robbie Murphy from point-blank range with 2:30 left. Murphy hit the post twice on the evening.
The Knights took their first lead of the night with 1:39 remaining in the period. It was Potenza, who picked up his brace (second goal of the night) scoring from 6 feet out.
“Potenza is one of the best players we’ll face all year,” Lane said.
Kingswood carried a 2-1 lead into the second-period intermission and seemed to have momentum on its side against the short-benched Eagles.
Kennett, however, changed things up between periods with Coach Dan Lucchetti tinkered with the forward lineup and it produced almost immediate dividends.
The Eagles hovered around the Kingswood net, had a couple of whacks at the puck before it fell to Matt Cormier, who backhanded the equalizer into the net, making it 2-2 at 14:28. Hall and Jack Robinson picked up the assist on the goal.
Kennett took the lead for good at 13:43 when Keefe slammed home a puck in the air with quick hands for his first career goal. Freshman Killian McPherson got the assist for his first career point.
“I’m really happy for Noah,” said Lane. “He’s been quietly doing a number of good things us. It was nice to see him get his first goal at a key time in the game.”
The Eagles, who skated just three defensemen in senior Brady Shaw, junior Colby Olivier and Seavey, put the game away with two more insurance goals courtesy of Shaw and Seavey.
With 12:52 remaining, Shaw took a nice feed from Hall and unleashed a slap shot from just above the right circle that found the roof of the net.
“That was a big goal at the time by Brady,” Lane said.
The Knights had two good opportunities to cut into the Kennett lead, but Wrobleski prevailed both times. With 8:30 to play, Wrobleski stopped Potenza from close range denying his hat-trick bid.
Wrobleski’s best save of the night came with 4:56 to play when Emerson and Bailey Savage went in on a two-on-one. Emerson drew the Kennett defender toward him and hit Savage in stride. Savage was on target with his shot, but Wrobleski made a dynamite stop/
Seavey extended the lead to 5-2 with 2:05 to play when he uncorked a laser from just inside the blue line.
“Sam’s goal was an absolute bomb,” Lane said. “No one on the team shoots the puck harder. We’ve been encouraging him to shoot, and he’s having a fantastic sophomore season.”
Kennett is scheduled back in action on Wednesday it plays Somersworth/Coe-Brown Academy at 7:30 p.m. in the Rochester Arena.
