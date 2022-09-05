Kennett High senior and captain Vivian Rober-Carpenter battles for the ball with a John Stark defender during Friday’s match against John Stark in Weare. The host Patriots won 2-0. (EARL HOPKINS PHOTO)
Kennett High junior Sophia Hanson (left) battles for the ball with John Stark defend Jackie O’Donnell during Friday’s match against John Stark in Weare. The host Patriots won 2-0. (EARL HOPKINS PHOTO)
Coach Amanda Werner (second from left) talks to the Kennett High field hockey players during halftime of Friday’s match against John Stark in Weare. The host Patriots won 2-0. (EARL HOPKINS PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kennett High field hockey team went 1-1 on the road to open the season last week. The Eagles scored a dramatic 3-2 victory over Pembroke Academy in 90-degree weather last Tuesday but saw the win streak snapped in a 2-0 defeat by John Stark in Weare on Friday.
The Eagles are scheduled to return to the friendly confines of Centola Field on Tuesday (4 p.m.) when rival Plymouth (1-2) comes to town.
The Bobcats opened the season with a 6-0 loss at Portsmouth (3-0, and have outscored its opponents 17-1) on Aug. 25; rebound to beat Laconia (0-3) 6-0 at home on Aug. 30; and fell 4-2 at Hollis-Brookline (1-1) on Friday.
Coach Amanda Werner picked up her first varsity win for the Eagles in style at Pembroke (0-1-1). Junior Sophia Hanson opened Kennett’s scoring on a well-placed shot.
Hanson liked the sound of the ball hitting the back of the cage so much, that she netted the second goal for the Eagles, too, this time coming off a nice feed from Allie Hussey.
With the contest knotted at 2-2, senior Tessa Capozzoli broke the deadlock with the game-winner early in overtime.
“The key to this win was leadership,” Coach Werner said. “The captains — Tessa (Capozzoli), Ava (Gaudette), Allie (Hussey) and Remi (Snowdon) really stepped up big for this team in overtime when we needed them most to secure the win.”
While happy to leave Concord with the win, Werner knows her team is capable of playing better.
“Overall the team has a lot of room for improvement and we played nowhere close to the hockey I know these girls can play,” Coach “W” said. For standouts I would have to say Sophia, Tessa and Allie — we would not have been in a position to win this game if it was not for them.”
The Eagles ran into red-hot John Stark (3-0) squad on Friday. The Generals came into the match having beaten Merrimack Valey (1-1) 2-1 on Aug. 29 and Hollis-Brookline 5-0 on Aug. 31, both on the road and were sky-high for their home opener.
The game was scoreless at halftime.
“The big difference in this game was at halftime John Stark made adjustments to our playing style and we didn’t make the adjustments we needed to theirs,” said Werner.
John Stark scored what proved to be the match-winner in the closing seconds of the third quarter and tacked on an insurance goal 10 minutes into the fourth frame.
“Overall KHS made some good steps in the right direction but there are a lot of things that need to be fixed before our game Tuesday,” Werner said.
The Eagles scheduled to close out the week on Friday with a trip to Lebanon (2-0) at 4 p.m.
The Red Raiders, who beat Milford (1-1-1) 4-1 at home on Aug. 30 and beat Goffstown (0-1) 1-0 on the road on Friday, are scheduled to host Merrimack Valley on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
