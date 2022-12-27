FARMINGTON — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team successfully began the defense of its title at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in Farmington on Monday by cruising to a 72-12 victory over Noble High School from North Berwick, Maine.
The Eagles jumped out to an 18-2 lead after the opening quarter and never looked back.
“Defensively, we played well,” said Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach. “In fairness to Noble, they were a little shorthanded with only seven players.”
All 10 Kennett players scored in the win, while each Eagle played at least 13 minutes in the contest.
Kennett extended its lead to 40-4 at halftime and held the Knights scoreless in the third quarter. The girls from Conway led 63-4 heading into the fourth frame.
Junior Kaley Goodhart paced the Eagles offensively with a game-high 15 points. The talented point guard also handed out six assists and had six of the team’s 22 steals.
Fellow junior Sam Sidoti had 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the win.
“Everyone scored, plus we were able to mix up our defenses a little bit,” Meader said.
The Eagles had practiced Tuesday and then had a team bunch at Meader’s house.
“We watched the game between Somersworth and Sanborn to see who we are going to play next,” Meader said.
Sanborn edged Somersworth 41-40. Kennett is scheduled to play the Indians on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
The Eagles may be on a collision course with Tennessee’s Coffee County, which is 2-0 after beating hosts Farmington 84-10 on Monday and topping Noble 101-12 on Tuesday.
“I guess they’re four or five-time conference champs,” said Meader. “They have a senior committed to play at Indiana State University. They have two sisters who are 6’3” and 6’2”, they’ll be tough. The team has gone 126-2 over the last five years. Hopefully, on Friday we can make it 162-3.”
