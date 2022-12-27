FARMINGTON — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team successfully began the defense of its title at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in Farmington on Monday by cruising to a 72-12 victory over Noble High School from North Berwick, Maine.

The Eagles jumped out to an 18-2 lead after the opening quarter and never looked back.

